New Australian Migration Rules Raise Visa Refusal And Appeal Risks For International Students

MENAFN - GetNews) New migration settings are creating fresh uncertainty for international students as visa conditions and review processes continue to change.

Blacktown, NSW - September 26, 2026 - International students in Australia are being urged to pay closer attention to their visa conditions and review rights. The Federal Government is introducing new migration reforms aimed at tightening compliance, limiting visa hopping and reducing net overseas migration.

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The Australian Government says the latest migration policy changes will progressively introduce tighter student visa settings, restrict secondary applicants on most student visas and strengthen compliance measures for people who no longer hold valid visas. The reforms are part of a broader plan aimed at reducing net overseas migration to 245,000 this financial year and 225,000 in 2027-28.

The changes affect a substantial international student population. Australian Department of Education data shows 680,582 international students studied in Australia in the year to May 2026, although this was 6.9 percent lower than during the same period in 2025. There were 752,784 international student enrolments over the same period.

The environment surrounding visa reviews has also changed. Since 1 June 2026, the Administrative Review Tribunal is generally required to decide reviews of student visa refusals without an oral hearing, except in limited circumstances. The Tribunal says the change applies to most new student visa refusal review applications and certain existing matters that had not yet been assigned to a Tribunal member.

Michael Vassili, Solicitor at Michael Vassili Lawyers, said the combination of tighter visa settings and changes to the review process makes careful preparation increasingly important.

"International students should not assume that a visa refusal can simply be corrected later through an appeal. The migration system is becoming more compliance focused, and in many student visa review matters there may no longer be an opportunity to sit before a Tribunal member and explain the circumstances orally. That makes the application, supporting evidence, and written submissions particularly important. Students should understand the conditions attached to their visa and obtain advice early if a problem develops," Mr Vassili said.

Student visa disputes already account for a significant share of Australia's migration review system. The Administrative Review Tribunal received 32,198 study related migration cases in 2024-25, representing 69 percent of all migration jurisdiction lodgements.

A visa refusal can affect far more than a student's education plans. It may also have consequences for employment, family arrangements and the ability to remain lawfully in Australia. Students facing these issues may benefit from advice from experienced immigration lawyers in Sydney.

Anyone considering a student visa refusal appeal should also be aware that strict eligibility and application deadlines can apply.

"A refusal notice needs to be read carefully because every case turns on its own facts, visa conditions and available review rights," Mr Vassili said. "The first questions are whether the decision can be reviewed, what deadline applies and what evidence directly addresses the reasons for refusal. With the Government also moving to restrict visa hopping and strengthen enforcement, waiting until a visa is close to expiry or assuming another visa can simply be lodged may significantly limit the options available."

Michael Vassili Lawyers is a litigation focused law firm with offices across Western and North Western Sydney, the Central Coast and Melbourne. Led by Michael Vassili, who has almost 30 years of litigation and advocacy experience, the firm provides representation across immigration disputes and reviews as well as civil, criminal, family and commercial litigation.

International students concerned about a refusal, review deadline or changing visa conditions can also request an immigration consultation in Sydney to discuss their circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can an Australian student visa refusal be reviewed?

Some student visa refusal decisions can be reviewed by the Administrative Review Tribunal, depending on the decision and the applicant's circumstances.

2. Will I receive a hearing for a student visa refusal review?

For most affected student visa refusal reviews from 1 June 2026, the Tribunal generally decides the case without an oral hearing.

3. How long do I have to challenge a visa refusal?

Review deadlines depend on the particular decision and can be strict, so applicants should check their refusal notice immediately.

4. Can international students still bring family members to Australia?

The Government has announced restrictions on secondary applicants for most student visas, with exceptions applying to certain groups and courses.

5. What should I do after receiving a visa refusal?

Read the refusal notice carefully, preserve relevant documents and obtain advice promptly about review eligibility, deadlines and supporting evidence.

About Company

Michael Vassili Lawyers is a litigation focused law firm providing legal representation across immigration, criminal family, civil, and commercial matters. Visit