E-Gate Disruptions Prompt Australians To Rethink How They Organise Travel Documents

MENAFN - GetNews) Recent airport disruptions are prompting Australian travellers to rethink how they prepare, organise essentials, and move through busy terminals with ease.

Sydney, NSW - September 26, 2026 - Recent e-gate disruptions at major Australian airports are putting renewed attention on how travellers organise passports, boarding documents, cards, and other essentials before heading overseas.

-p

On 18 September, a technical outage affected e-gates at Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne airports, forcing Australian Border Force personnel to manually process passengers until the issue was resolved later that morning.

The disruption arrived just as airports entered one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Sydney Airport expects almost 2.7 million passengers between 21 September and 11 October, including more than one million travellers through the international terminal. Brisbane Airport, meanwhile, expects more than 1.8 million passengers between 18 September and 12 October, with international travel forecast to rise 6.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.

For travellers, crowded terminals and unexpected e-gate disruptions can make simple tasks like finding a passport or presenting the right document more stressful. Keeping passports, cards, and other travel essentials organised in one place can help make airport processing smoother, particularly for families and frequent flyers.

Mont Laurént has built its travel range around that need, offering personalised passport holders and travel wallets designed to keep essential documents easy to access while adding a more considered, personal touch to the journey.

Gemma Lumley, Owner of Mont Laurént, said, "The modern airport journey can involve digital boarding passes, mobile travel information, automated passport processing, and multiple security touchpoints, but your physical passport and important cards still need to be immediately accessible. When airports become unusually busy or technology is disrupted, the last thing anyone wants is to search through several pockets and bags for the document they need. We are seeing travel organisation become less about carrying more and more about keeping the essentials together in a way that is simple, secure, and easy to reach," said Lumley.

Mont Laurént offers personalised passport holders, alongside travel wallets, luggage tags, and coordinated travel sets designed to help travellers organise important items in one place.

The brand's leather travel wallets include options made from premium leather, with selected designs featuring RFID protection, personalised monogramming, and space for multiple passports.

"Travellers cannot control whether an airport system experiences an outage or whether queues suddenly increase, but they can control how prepared they are before reaching the counter. Keeping passports, cards, and other essential documents together means fewer unnecessary delays at the moments when travellers are asked to present them. For families in particular, having several passports organised in one place can remove a surprising amount of stress. We designed our travel pieces around that need, while still creating something customers can personalise and keep for years," said Lumley.

Besides their premium range of products, Mont Laurént also provides personalisation options, including initials and monograms, allowing customers to create travel accessories for themselves or as gifts.

New customers can also receive 10% off their first order by signing up for the Mont Laurént email newsletter.

Travellers preparing for an upcoming trip can contact Mont Laurént for assistance with products, personalisation, ordering, or delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with the recent Australian e-gate disruption?

A technical issue affected e-gate processing at Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne airports, temporarily requiring manual passenger processing.

Why use a travel wallet at the airport?

A travel wallet can keep passports, cards, and important documents together and easier to access during check-in and border processing.

Can Mont Laurént passport holders be personalised?

Yes. Selected leather products can be personalised with initials or monograms in available finishing options.

Are Mont Laurént travel wallets suitable for families?

Selected designs are intended to hold multiple passports, making them useful for couples and family travel.

Does Mont Laurént offer a first-order discount?

Yes. New customers can receive 10% off their first order by signing up for the email newsletter.

About Company

Mont Laurént is an Australian owned brand offering personalised leather accessories, travel essentials, and gifting products designed for everyday use. Visit