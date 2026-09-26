AI Search Creates New Visibility Challenge For Australian Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Search habits are changing fast, creating new visibility challenges for businesses as AI reshapes how people discover and compare services online.

Sydney, NSW - September 26, 2026 - The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence within online search is creating a new visibility challenge for Australian businesses as consumers increasingly use AI-generated answers to research products, services and local companies.

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Google introduced AI Mode in Australia in October 2025, giving users the ability to ask longer and more conversational questions rather than relying on conventional keyword searches. Google says early AI Mode users have been submitting queries two to three times longer than traditional searches, while AI Overviews now reach more than two billion monthly users globally.

The shift is also influencing commercial decisions. Google-commissioned Australian research released in 2026 found that more than 70 percent of surveyed shoppers who used AI Overviews or AI Mode agreed that the technology helped them make faster and more confident purchasing decisions.

Harry Sazos, Digital Marketing Manager at Top SEO Sydney, said businesses now need to consider whether their digital presence can be understood and surfaced by AI systems as well as conventional search engines.

"For years, businesses understandably concentrated on where they ranked for a particular keyword in Google. That remains important, but the customer journey is becoming more complex. Someone can now ask an AI search tool a detailed question about the best provider for their particular circumstances and receive an answer containing only a handful of businesses. Companies need to understand whether their expertise, services and authority are clear enough across the web for these systems to recognise them."

The change has increased interest in AI SEO services designed to strengthen the clarity, authority and consistency of business information used across answer-driven search experiences.

Traditional search remains important. However, independent research by Ahrefs found that the presence of Google AI Overviews was associated with an estimated 58 percent reduction in click-through rate for the number-one informational result in its December 2025 dataset.

Google has also formally recognised the need to measure AI visibility. On August 31, 2026, it completed the worldwide rollout of dedicated Search Console reporting that allows website owners to monitor impressions generated through AI Overviews, AI Mode, and other generative AI Search experiences.

According to Sazos, this does not mean conventional SEO should be abandoned. "AI search is not a reason to throw out everything businesses have learned about SEO. Strong technical foundations, genuinely useful content, credible expertise and trustworthy authority signals are still central to visibility. The difference is that businesses now need to think beyond ten blue links. Their information must be clear enough to be discovered, interpreted and referenced across a growing range of search experiences, while the strategy remains focused on leads and revenue rather than visibility for visibility's sake."

Top SEO Sydney is a Sydney-based agency with more than 18 years of experience supporting Australian businesses. The company provides SEO services for businesses alongside digital marketing, PPC, content and conversion strategies. They also offer AI-friendly local SEO solutions for businesses dependent on geographically targeted customers.

As AI changes the way Australians discover businesses, Top SEO Sydney is encouraging organisations to assess both their traditional rankings and their visibility within AI-generated search experiences.

Businesses wanting to understand how they currently appear across search and AI-driven discovery can book an SEO consultation with Top SEO Sydney to discuss their current visibility and digital strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI search?

AI search uses generative artificial intelligence to interpret queries and provide direct, conversational answers alongside or instead of conventional search results.

What is AI SEO?

AI SEO focuses on making a business and its content easier for AI-powered search experiences to understand, trust and surface in relevant responses.

Does AI search replace traditional SEO?

No. Technical SEO, authoritative content, website quality and credible external signals remain important foundations for both traditional and AI-driven discovery.

Can businesses measure their visibility in Google AI results?

Yes. Google Search Console now provides dedicated reporting for impressions within generative AI features including AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Why should Australian businesses review their AI visibility now?

AI-powered search is already influencing Australian consumer research and purchasing behaviour, making visibility across these experiences increasingly relevant to customer acquisition.

About Company

Top SEO Sydney is a Sydney-based digital marketing agency with more than 18 years of experience providing SEO, AI SEO, PPC, content and online growth services to Australian businesses. Visit