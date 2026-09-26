MENAFN - GetNews) Ayonava Mukerji, known professionally as Shupi Mukerji, brings more than two decades of formwork experience, regulatory involvement and site-level knowledge to his leadership work with Omega Structures.

BRISBANE, Australia - September 26, 2026 - Ayonava Mukerji, known professionally as Shupi Mukerji, brings more than two decades of experience in Australia's formwork and construction industry to his leadership work with Omega Structures. His career developed through practical construction experience and senior roles with Hutchinson Builders, Wideform and Caelli Formwork. Across those positions, he built a working knowledge of formwork delivery, workforce coordination, safety requirements and the operational demands of construction projects. Ayonava Mukerji's formwork experience connects site-level knowledge with an emphasis on clear systems and consistent standards.

At Omega Structures, Mukerji has helped guide a construction-focused vision based on preparation, precision and accountability. Shupi Mukerji's construction leadership is informed by principles from The Art of War, particularly the value of preparation, consistency and adaptability when circumstances change. His professional history also includes Shupi Formwork, Superform and Final Form, separate formwork businesses connected to his development within the industry. Although distinct, Shupi Formwork, Superform and Final Form reflect a continuing focus on workmanship, quality and disciplined project practices.

Safety has remained an important part of Mukerji's professional record. His industry involvement included participation in the consultation and drafting of Queensland's Formwork Code of Practice 2016, bringing practical construction experience into the development of state safety guidance. That contribution connected regulatory requirements with the conditions faced by workers, supervisors and managers on active sites. The work also supports his broader emphasis on safety culture, workforce development and on-site accountability.

Mukerji's leadership framework gives equal attention to project systems and the people responsible for carrying them out. He emphasizes defined responsibilities, consistent communication, continuous improvement and respect across each level of a construction business. This structure keeps technical decisions, workforce expectations and delivery responsibilities aligned throughout the work rather than treating them as separate concerns. Within Omega Structures, those principles provide a practical foundation for managing formwork operations while maintaining attention to safety, quality and reliable execution. His record remains centered on the formwork and construction industry, supported by technical experience, regulatory participation and more than two decades of professional development.

About Ayonava Mukerji

Ayonava Mukerji, known professionally as Shupi Mukerji, is an Australian formwork and construction professional with more than 20 years of industry experience. He has held senior roles with Hutchinson Builders, Wideform and Caelli Formwork and has helped guide the vision for Omega Structures. Mukerji also participated in the consultation and drafting of Queensland's Formwork Code of Practice 2016. Additional information is available through Ayonava Mukerji's official website.