A Brand-New Home Ten Scholarships Ten Futures Changed

MENAFN - GetNews) Athletes Get Recruited Foundation Launches Licensed 2026 Dream Home Raffle to Help Fund $100,000 in Scholarships for College-Bound Student-Athletes.

Atlanta, GA, USA - September 26, 2026 - Behind nearly every high school athlete with dreams of playing at the next level is a family making sacrifices, a coach investing extra hours and a young person hoping that years of practices, games, early mornings and late nights will eventually lead to something bigger.

For too many talented student-athletes, however, the greatest obstacle isn't what happens on the field.

It's what they don't know-and what their families may not be able to afford.

Athletes Get Recruited Foundation, Inc. is working to change that.

The nonprofit organization has launched its 2026 Dream Home Raffle November 11, 2026 a licensed charitable fundraising initiative featuring a brand-new Braselton, Georgia home valued at approximately $494,500.

But the biggest story isn't the house.

It's what the house could help build.

Proceeds from the campaign are intended to help the Foundation pursue an ambitious goal: $100,000 in scholarship support-ten $10,000 scholarships-for college-bound student-athletes.

For Norman Washington, affectionately known throughout the athletic community as "Coach Roy," the campaign represents something much larger than a fundraising event.

It represents opportunity.

"There are talented young athletes everywhere who are doing the work, showing up for practice and believing in their future, but talent alone doesn't guarantee that they will make it to college," said Washington, Founder and Executive Director of Athletes Get Recruited Foundation. "Some families don't know how to navigate recruiting. Others don't understand NCAA eligibility requirements early enough. And for some, the financial burden becomes another barrier standing between a young person and an opportunity that could change their life."

"This campaign is about turning one extraordinary home into opportunities for young people. One family may receive the keys to a new home, but our goal is to help ten student-athletes receive keys to their next chapter."

TALENT SHOULDN'T BE LOST BECAUSE INFORMATION IS MISSING

Athletes Get Recruited Foundation was established around a reality Washington has witnessed repeatedly: promising athletes can fall through the cracks not because they lack ability, but because they and their families lack information, resources and access.

College recruiting can be complicated.

Academic eligibility requirements can begin affecting an athlete's future years before graduation. Families must navigate NCAA requirements, core courses, recruiting timelines, communication with coaches, college exposure, scholarship opportunities, financial aid and the transition from high school athletics into higher education.

For families going through the process for the first time-particularly first-generation college families-the learning curve can be significant.

Athletes Get Recruited Foundation exists to help close that gap.

Its mission is to educate, prepare and position student-athletes to qualify for college athletics, scholarships and long-term success-on and off the field.

The Foundation provides education and support surrounding NCAA eligibility, academic preparation, recruiting, college exposure, NIL opportunities, mentorship, athletic development, parent education and college readiness.

ATHLETICS CAN OPEN THE DOOR. PREPARATION HELPS KEEP IT OPEN.

Washington's philosophy is simple:

Athletics is a vehicle, not the destination.

While countless young people dream of becoming professional athletes, only a fraction will ultimately make sports their profession. Every student-athlete, however, will eventually have to build a life beyond competition.

That's why Athletes Get Recruited Foundation's work extends beyond helping athletes attract the attention of college coaches.

The organization emphasizes academic accountability, leadership, discipline, character development, financial understanding, time management and long-term preparation.

"We want our young people to understand that being recruited is not the finish line," Washington said. "The bigger victory is becoming prepared for college, prepared for opportunity and prepared for life."

ONE HOME. A $100,000 SCHOLARSHIP GOAL.

The 2026 Dream Home Raffle brings that mission to life through an unconventional fundraising campaign.

The charitable raffle features a brand-new Georgia home valued at approximately $494,500, while the Foundation is working toward a $100,000 scholarship goal for student-athletes.

That means one home has the potential to represent something much larger:

Ten students receiving $10,000 each toward their college futures.

Ten families receiving additional financial support.

Ten young athletes being reminded that their communities believe in what comes next.

And potentially many more student-athletes benefiting from the Foundation's education, recruiting resources, mentorship and college-readiness programs.

For Washington, that connection is intentional.

"A home represents stability, possibility and a future," he said. "Those are the same things we want for these athletes. We don't just want them to have a great high school season. We want them to have a plan for what happens when the season is over."

A DIFFERENT KIND OF WIN

The campaign also invites individuals, community organizations, athletic programs, coaches, businesses and supporters of youth development to participate in a larger movement surrounding student-athlete opportunity.

Affiliate organizations can participate in the fundraising effort through unique campaign links, creating an opportunity for participating organizations to support the scholarship mission while also generating funding for their own initiatives under the campaign's affiliate structure.

For Athletes Get Recruited Foundation, the objective extends beyond raising money.

It is about mobilizing communities around young people before opportunities disappear.

The Foundation believes parents should understand the recruiting process early, athletes should know that academic eligibility matters as much as athletic ability, and families should have access to reliable information before making decisions that can affect a student's future.

"We don't sell dreams," Washington said. "We teach systems. We build pathways. And then we help young people prepare to walk through the doors those pathways create."

FROM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS TO WHAT COMES NEXT

Every year, communities across America fill stadiums, gymnasiums, tracks, baseball fields, soccer fields and other athletic venues to cheer for high school athletes.

Athletes Get Recruited Foundation is asking communities to remain invested in those young people after the scoreboard goes dark.

Because the real question isn't simply whether an athlete wins the next game.

It's whether that young person is prepared for the next opportunity.

The 2026 Dream Home Raffle gives supporters an opportunity to connect the excitement surrounding a brand-new home with a larger mission centered on education, access and opportunity.

One home.

Ten scholarships.

Ten young people who could be one opportunity closer to changing the trajectory of their lives.

ABOUT ATHLETES GET RECRUITED FOUNDATION, INC.

Athletes Get Recruited Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping student-athletes and their families navigate the complex path from high school sports to higher education with clarity, structure and integrity.

Founded and led by entrepreneur, financial educator, business consultant, U.S. Air Force veteran, mentor and community leader Norman Washington, also known as Coach Roy, the Foundation provides education and resources surrounding NCAA eligibility, academic preparation, college recruiting, college exposure, NIL opportunities, mentorship, athletic development, scholarships and college readiness.

The Foundation serves middle and high school student-athletes, parents and guardians, first-generation college families, underserved and under-resourced communities, coaches, mentors and youth leaders across multiple sports.

Its mission is to help young athletes become educated competitors, disciplined students and prepared adults-ready not simply for college athletics, but for life.

2026 DREAM HOME RAFFLE AT A GLANCE

Campaign: 2026 Dream Home Raffle

Organization: Athletes Get Recruited Foundation, Inc.

Grand Prize: Brand-New Home in Braselton, Georgia

Approximate Home Value: $494,500

Scholarship Goal: $100,000

Intended Scholarship Impact: Ten $10,000 scholarships for college-bound student-athletes

Campaign Status: Licensed charitable raffle conducted by Athletes Get Recruited Foundation, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Athletes Get Recruited Foundation, Inc.

Norman Washington ("Coach Roy")

Founder & Executive Director

Dream Home Raffle: