Global Innovation Showcase 2026 Heads To San Francisco With AI, Deep Tech, Investors And Global Leaders

San Francisco, California - September 26, 2026 - The Global Innovation Showcase during #SFTechWeek will bring together founders, investors, government leaders, veterans, technology pioneers, and global ecosystem builders at the War Memorial Veterans Building in San Francisco.

Hosted by The Future of Tech (TFOT) and Silicon Valley PropTech Association, the showcase will bring together ideas, technologies, and people working across Deep Tech, Dual Tech, digital assets, intelligent technologies, defense innovation, smart cities, government innovation, cross-border technology, and global expansion.

More than a technology event, the showcase is designed around the conversations and connections that move innovation forward-from emerging technologies and investment to partnerships, market expansion, and real-world applications.

Attendees can expect live tech demos, expert conversations, networking opportunities, curated food and beverages, and the exclusive Tesla Experience.

Register now and join the global innovation community shaping what comes next.

What to Expect?

Registration & Welcome: Connecting the Global Innovation Community

The Global Innovation Showcase will begin with registration, guest arrivals, and networking, giving attendees an opportunity to connect with founders, investors, technology leaders, innovators, sponsors, speakers, and members of the global technology ecosystem before the main programming begins.

Opening Keynote: Building What Comes Next

The official opening keynote will set the stage for an afternoon focused on the forces shaping the next generation of global innovation.

The conversation will explore emerging technologies, resilient infrastructure, cross-border opportunities, and what it takes for technology companies and founders to build solutions capable of scaling across markets.

The keynote will establish the central theme of the showcase: moving beyond conversations about what is coming next to meeting the people who are actually building it.

Panel Discussions and Expert Conversations

The Global Innovation Showcase will bring together investors, founders, technology leaders, veterans, and ecosystem builders for conversations about where technology, capital, and global markets are heading next.

Key conversations will include:

Global VCs & The Next Wave of Innovation - Where is capital flowing? Which technologies are gaining momentum? And what does it take for startups to build and scale across borders?

This conversation brings together Jordan Wahbeh, Managing Partner at SV Venture Group, Evelyn Y.K. Lee, Founder & Managing Partner at Vine Ventures; Kerry Chin, Investor at Booz Allen Ventures; and Preethy Padmanabhan, Head of Marketing at Cisco IIoT and Founder of 10x Growth Strategies to explore the changing investment landscape and what investors are looking for in the next wave of innovation.

The Affordability Stack - What Scales Globally, What Doesn't -Housing innovation doesn't happen in isolation. Technology, policy, capital, and market conditions all play a role in determining what can actually scale.

Karsten Popp, CEO of iLima Digital Foundary; Joe Tolzmann, Founder & CEO of RocketPlan Technologies; Rusmin Lawin, Global Ambassador of REI at the Real Estate Indonesia Developers Association and Chairman of Indonesia Rising; and Alina Aeby, Founder & President of Silicon Valley PropTech Association will explore what makes technology-enabled solutions work across different markets-and what can stand in the way.

Web3 & The Next Digital Economy - How are decentralized technologies changing digital ownership, financial infrastructure, and the way communities and businesses operate?

Kenneth Hurley, CEO & Co-Founder of Genius Ventures Inc.; Carrie "Ms. NFTy" Lyn, President of California at Stand With Crypto; Matt Snow, Strategic Partnerships at 1inch; and Brett Bunnell, Business Attorney and Co-chair at Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP will examine the evolving digital economy and the opportunities emerging around decentralized technologies, digital assets, and new business models.

Dual Tech & Defense Innovation - The line between commercial technology and mission-driven innovation is becoming increasingly important. From robotics and autonomous systems to intelligent technologies and critical infrastructure, dual-use innovation is opening new possibilities across industries.

Joining the conversation are Merc Martinelli, Commander Post 315 at American Legion Post 315; Manveer Sandhu, Principal at Bow Capital; Jaz Banga, CEO & Co-Founder of Airspace Defense, Inc.; and Melissa Oh, Managing Director at TGY Advisors LLC. Together, they will explore the intersection of technology, defense, national security, investment, and real-world applications.

Scaling Artificial Intelligence Across Markets - The Scaling Artificial Intelligence Across Markets conversation will explore what it takes to move smart tech from breakthrough innovation to real-world adoption across industries, organizations, and geographies. The session will examine the opportunities and challenges involved in scaling AI, including market readiness, infrastructure, adoption, partnerships, and global expansion.

**The agenda is subject to change as the showcase develops, with additional speakers, sessions, and program updates expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Closing Remarks

The showcase will conclude with closing remarks bringing together the key themes, conversations, and insights from across the day's programming.

The closing session will recognize and thank the speakers, sponsors, partners, and community members contributing to the showcase while looking ahead to the ideas and opportunities sparked throughout the event.

Exhibitors Showcase

The showcase will feature Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and OpenBeam as exhibitors giving attendees a closer look at emerging technologies, global innovation opportunities, and real-world applications.

Attendees will be able to explore technology demonstrations, connect directly with the teams, and discover solutions and opportunities shaping the next wave of innovation.

The Tesla Experience

The event will also feature an exclusive Tesla Experience, bringing intelligent mobility and advanced automotive technology into the showcase.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for a Tesla Test Drive and Tesla Overnight Experience, giving participants the chance to experience Tesla's technology and intelligent driving capabilities firsthand.

The experience adds a physical dimension to the showcase's broader focus on how emerging technologies move from innovation into the real world.

Happy Hours & Networking

Following the main program, conversation, pitches, and demonstrations wrap up, the evening continues with a Happy Hours starting at 5:00 PM onwards.

Join us for an informal evening of conversation, connections, and networking as founders, investors, technology leaders, speakers, partners, and attendees come together to continue the discussion beyond the main program.

Guests can enjoy ALCOHOLIC AND NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS along with CURATED BITES while connecting with members of the broader technology and innovation community.

It's a chance to step away from the conference setting, meet new people, exchange ideas, and keep the conversations going into the evening.

About Our Sponsors and Partners

Venue Sponsor

American Legion War Memorial Commission: Founded in 1919 as part of The American Legion, the Commission helps preserve and honor the sacrifices of veterans through monuments, memorials, and community spaces across San Francisco. It coordinates the use of the San Francisco Veterans Building for established American Legion Posts and patriotic organizations in accordance with the War Memorial Charter.

Sponsors

Stand With Crypto: Stand With Crypto is a grassroots, nonpartisan movement uniting over 2.5 million advocates nationwide to protect the future of crypto and blockchain innovation. We amplify community voices, educate policymakers, and mobilize around fair digital asset legislation. Beyond advocacy, Stand With Crypto creates opportunities to connect through local activations, community events, and partnerships empowering members to host and shape the future of Web3 from the ground up.

TeroAI: TeroAI is building an intelligence layer for the physical world through patented geospatial technology that brings together fragmented data across sources and geographic boundaries. Its technology supports applications across industries including retail, advertising, real estate, media, public affairs, site selection, and market intelligence.

1inch: 1inch is a decentralized finance ecosystem focused on financial freedom, integrating multiple digital networks and providing products that help users and builders trade, hold, and track digital assets through self-custody and decentralized infrastructure.

Beverage Partners

Poura On Wheels: Poura On Wheels creates mobile event experiences through its Piaggio Ape mobile bar, serving handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, wine, and beer with customizable menus.

GNUS: Genius Ventures, Inc. develops decentralized infrastructure solutions, with GNUS tokens supporting distributed GPU utilization through a multi-network DePIN ecosystem.

Partners

Tesla: Tesla is a global leader in sustainable energy and transportation, pioneering electric vehicles, battery storage, and solar solutions through advanced manufacturing and technology.

10X Growth Strategies: A Silicon Valley community connecting investors, founders, and corporate executives through events, networking, and conversations featuring venture capital and startup leaders.

Hong Kong Trade Development Council: HKTDC connects businesses and investors with opportunities across Asia and beyond, promoting Hong Kong as a gateway to global markets and the Greater Bay Area.

Loop8: Loop8 is an intelligent technology and cloud transformation partner helping startups and SMBs build and scale technology initiatives, including through AWS partner funding programs.

Nosh Robotics: Nosh Robotics is developing Physical Intelligence for automated cooking, with its Robo-chef designed to autonomously prepare hundreds of dishes from around the world.

Minds by Animoca Brands: A persistent intelligent-agent platform designed to help builders and users deploy and manage customizable, always-on digital agents without the complexity of managing their own infrastructure.

US and Africa Initiatives (USAFI): An organization focused on strengthening U.S.-Africa relationships by deploying expertise to build institutional capacity and support long-term sustainability.

FIABCI-USA (International Real Estate Federation): The U.S. chapter of the global real estate federation, connecting professionals across the international property industry and supporting collaboration across markets.

Join Us at TFOT: Global Innovation Showcase

Global Innovation Showcase will bring together the people building, funding, scaling, and shaping the next generation of global technology.

From Deep Tech and Dual Tech to digital assets, intelligent technologies, defense innovation, smart cities, government innovation, and cross-border expansion, the showcase will create a space for conversations that connect innovation with capital, partnerships, markets, and real-world opportunities.

Join TFOT this October at the SF War Memorial and be part of the Global Innovation Showcase.

About Us

- The Future of Tech

The Future of Tech is a global platform connecting founders, investors, enterprises, and innovators through impactful events and ecosystem collaborations. Powered by Orbis86, OffChain Global and BrandPR, it brings together communities across AI, Web3, and emerging technologies to foster meaningful conversations, partnerships, and innovation shaping the future of technology.

OffChain Global: OffChain Global is a worldwide community with more than 70 chapters for digital asset professionals, technology enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs, creating local gatherings and speaking events designed to connect communities.

Orbis86: Orbis86 drives emerging technology innovation through its Engage – Educate – Elevate approach, creating experiences and global events that bring communities together around decentralized technologies, intelligent systems, and emerging innovation.

BrandPR: BrandPR is a specialized PR and marketing agency partnering with Orbis86 to help emerging technology brands build visibility through media coverage, marketing campaigns, and community-building strategies.

- Silicon Valley PropTech Association

SVPropTech is a global collaboration space connecting private, public, and non-governmental stakeholders in property technology, with a focus on education, networking, business opportunities, and connections between Silicon Valley and global PropTech communities.