Southwest Mississippi Trees Face Fungal Pressure, Cliburn Woodwork Responds With Arborist Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Cliburn Woodwork is addressing rising concerns about fungal disease in Southwest Mississippi trees. Fungal problems weaken roots, trunks, and branches, and untreated trees can lose stability and lower the value of a property.

Mississippi, MS - September 26, 2026 - Local weather creates the right setting for fungus to spread. Humidity stays high for much of the year, rain falls often, and warm temperatures keep the air damp. On the other hand, soil holds water for long stretches after heavy storms. Wet ground stresses roots and slows recovery. Storms also snap limbs and tear bark, which gives fungal spores an easy way into a tree.

Several warning signs point to a fungal problem. The canopy may thin out or look sparse. Leaves can turn yellow, brown, or spotted before the season changes. Branches sometimes die back from the tips. Soft or hollow wood near the trunk often signals decay, and mushrooms or shelf-like growths at the base or on bark can point to root trouble. Early detection matters, as a tree caught in the first stage of disease has a better chance of recovery, while waiting can turn a manageable issue into a removal.

Cliburn Woodwork helps property owners deal with these concerns through a clear process. An arborist visits the site and inspects the roots, trunk, branches, and canopy. The evaluation looks at tree health, soil conditions, and nearby hazards. The team explains what it finds in plain language. When needed, their professionals recommend treatment options or corrective pruning. Some trees need regular monitoring to track changes over time. Others need targeted care to stop the spread of disease. If a tree cannot be saved, the company plans a safe removal before it becomes a danger to people or structures.

More information is available at

Homeowners, landowners, and property managers can contact Cliburn Woodwork to schedule a tree health evaluation. The team can review disease concerns and explain what to watch for. Property owners who notice unusual growth, thinning leaves, or dead limbs are encouraged to call. Estimates are free. Questions about arborist services are welcome at any time. A short visit now can prevent larger problems after the next storm season.

About Cliburn Woodwork

Cliburn Woodwork is a licensed, bonded, and insured tree care company with over 15 years of experience. The team includes arborists, tree surgeons, CDL drivers, and general laborers. The company is BBB accredited and was named Best Tree Service in the 2024 Best of Southwest Mississippi Community Choice Awards.