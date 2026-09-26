Darrell Seale Marks More Than Two Decades In Scuba Instruction

MENAFN - GetNews) Darrell Seale has taught recreational and technical diving since 1999 and holds 38 PADI and SDI specialty instructor ratings, spanning adaptive techniques, ice and cavern diving, trimix, and closed-circuit rebreathers. His instruction has centered on veterans and divers with disabilities.

TROPHY CLUB, TX - September 26, 2026 - Darrell Seale, a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired Lockheed Martin senior executive, and internationally certified scuba diving instructor based in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Trophy Club, Texas, is marking more than two decades of work in diver education, adaptive diving, and marine conservation. With more than 2,500 logged dives and certifications from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, Scuba Diving International, and Technical Diving International, Darrell Seale has issued more than 325 diver certifications during his instructional career.

Credentials and Technical Training

Seale holds the Master Scuba Diver Trainer rating and is qualified to teach certification levels ranging from Open Water Diver through Divemaster. He has taught as an independent instructor, unaffiliated with a commercial dive center, since 2000. His 38 specialty ratings include Ice Diver, Cavern Diver, Wreck Diver, and Adaptive Diving. His technical qualifications also cover Trimix, cave diving, closed-circuit rebreathers, decompression procedures, and deep technical environments. Together, these credentials support his work in professional scuba diving instruction and underwater exploration across varied conditions.

Adaptive Diving and Veteran Programs

Adaptive diving and veteran service have remained central to that work. Seale founded Patriot Divers, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to expand scuba opportunities for wounded and disabled veterans. He has also served as an instructor with LifeWaters, Divers 4 Heroes, and the Wounded Warrior Project. Through these organizations, he has applied adaptive training methods and individualized instruction to make diving more accessible to participants with different physical needs.

Seale previously served as Field Research Coordinator for Divers Alert Network, contributing to dive-safety research and diver-health initiatives. He has also served as an underwater judge for the MATE International Underwater Robotics Competition and as Director of Training and Safety for the Lockheed Martin Dive Club, which named him Diver of the Year.

Conservation and Underwater Documentation

His conservation work is reflected in his specialty ratings, which include Shark Conservation AWARE, Coral Reef AWARE, CoralWatch Coral Health, Sea Turtle Awareness, Whale Shark Awareness, Invasive Lionfish Tracker, and Dive Against Debris. In May 2020, Seale recorded roughly 20 minutes of video of a five-meter (16-foot) whale shark off the coast of Abu Dhabi. His account of the encounter was reported by The National, the UAE's English-language daily, in coverage of the rare Arabian Gulf sighting.

Seale also works as an underwater videographer, publishing dive footage from the Red Sea, Raja Ampat, the Maldives, and the UAE east coast on his YouTube channel, Darrell Seale – Global Traveler.

Seale has traveled to 142 countries and completed dives across all seven continents, from ice-diving environments to tropical reef systems. His continuing work in adaptive diving leadership and diver education combines technical preparation, safety instruction, conservation awareness, and access for divers with differing abilities. Based partly in Abu Dhabi since 2014, he dives regularly on the UAE's east coast around Fujairah.

About Darrell Seale

Darrell Seale is an internationally certified scuba diving instructor, technical diver, adaptive diving specialist, and marine conservation advocate based in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Trophy Club, Texas. A U.S. Air Force veteran and retired aerospace and defense executive, he holds certifications through PADI, SDI, and TDI. Seale founded Patriot Divers, a veteran-focused 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and has logged more than 2,500 dives across all seven continents. He is also a Mensa member and a recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Additional information is available through his LinkedIn profile.