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From Coffee to Wellness: Three Dubai Destinations Shaping Everyday Wellbeing
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Founded in Dubai, Roasters Specialty Coffee House has grown into one of the UAE’s prominent homegrown specialty coffee brands, combining specialty coffee, all-day dining and a strong focus on craftsmanship and hospitality.
At the heart of the experience is Roasters’ specialty coffee programme, with skilled baristas working with carefully sourced beans and a range of brewing methods, including espresso-based drinks and hand-brewed coffee. Beyond coffee, the cafés offer an extensive all-day menu spanning breakfast favourites, savoury dishes, pastries, desserts and seasonal creations, making the brand suitable for everything from morning meetings and leisurely breakfasts to casual lunches and afternoon coffee breaks.
With locations across some of Dubai’s most prominent neighbourhoods and destinations, Roasters continues to position itself as more than a coffee shop, creating spaces centred around coffee culture, food, community and contemporary Dubai lifestyle.
Location: Multiple locations across Dubai
Cuisine: Specialty Coffee & All-Day Dining
Experience: Specialty coffee, breakfast, pastries, desserts, all-day dining & coffee experiences
Website: roasterscoffee
A More Connected Approach to Wellness - Wellcube
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At Wellcube, this idea comes to life through a more connected approach to wellbeing. The Dubai wellness destination brings together movement, nutrition, recovery, clinical wellness and longevity, creating a space where different parts of health can be considered together rather than in isolation.
Its Tranquil Wellness offering takes the idea even further, creating an environment designed around rest, recovery and feeling restored. From fitness and wellness experiences to treatments, nutrition and spaces designed with wellbeing in mind, the focus is on helping people build healthier routines that can actually fit into everyday life.
Rather than waiting until burnout or exhaustion forces a reset, the approach encourages people to think about wellness as something ongoing — something that can be woven into the week alongside everything else.
A More Considered Approach to Aesthetic Care- Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London – Dubai
Link to images (Click Here)
Wellness can also be about the things that make us feel confident, comfortable and more like ourselves.
At Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London – Dubai, that starts with taking a more considered approach to aesthetic care. The clinic offers personalised treatments across facial rejuvenation, regenerative skin therapies, laser treatments, body contouring, hair restoration and intimate wellness, with care tailored around individual concerns and goals.
Led by Plastic Surgeon and Medical Director Dr. Dragana Spica, the focus is on enhancing rather than transforming, with treatments designed to support skin quality and achieve natural-looking results.
At the heart of the experience is Roasters’ specialty coffee programme, with skilled baristas working with carefully sourced beans and a range of brewing methods, including espresso-based drinks and hand-brewed coffee. Beyond coffee, the cafés offer an extensive all-day menu spanning breakfast favourites, savoury dishes, pastries, desserts and seasonal creations, making the brand suitable for everything from morning meetings and leisurely breakfasts to casual lunches and afternoon coffee breaks.
With locations across some of Dubai’s most prominent neighbourhoods and destinations, Roasters continues to position itself as more than a coffee shop, creating spaces centred around coffee culture, food, community and contemporary Dubai lifestyle.
Location: Multiple locations across Dubai
Cuisine: Specialty Coffee & All-Day Dining
Experience: Specialty coffee, breakfast, pastries, desserts, all-day dining & coffee experiences
Website: roasterscoffee
A More Connected Approach to Wellness - Wellcube
Link to images (Click Here)
At Wellcube, this idea comes to life through a more connected approach to wellbeing. The Dubai wellness destination brings together movement, nutrition, recovery, clinical wellness and longevity, creating a space where different parts of health can be considered together rather than in isolation.
Its Tranquil Wellness offering takes the idea even further, creating an environment designed around rest, recovery and feeling restored. From fitness and wellness experiences to treatments, nutrition and spaces designed with wellbeing in mind, the focus is on helping people build healthier routines that can actually fit into everyday life.
Rather than waiting until burnout or exhaustion forces a reset, the approach encourages people to think about wellness as something ongoing — something that can be woven into the week alongside everything else.
A More Considered Approach to Aesthetic Care- Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London – Dubai
Link to images (Click Here)
Wellness can also be about the things that make us feel confident, comfortable and more like ourselves.
At Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London – Dubai, that starts with taking a more considered approach to aesthetic care. The clinic offers personalised treatments across facial rejuvenation, regenerative skin therapies, laser treatments, body contouring, hair restoration and intimate wellness, with care tailored around individual concerns and goals.
Led by Plastic Surgeon and Medical Director Dr. Dragana Spica, the focus is on enhancing rather than transforming, with treatments designed to support skin quality and achieve natural-looking results.
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