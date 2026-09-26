Baku Hosts Azerbaijan Infrastructure Investment Dialogue

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Infrastructure Investment Dialogue was held, jointly organized by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan and BlackRock, one of the world's leading asset management companies, on September 26, 2026, Trend reports.

The dialogue, held within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, focused on discussing investment opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure, energy infrastructure, as well as strategic transport and logistics corridors.

In addition to high-ranking Azerbaijani government officials, the dialogue was attended by executives from international investment institutions, infrastructure companies, and global business entities.

Managing Director and Global Head of the Financial and Strategic Investors Group at BlackRock, Charles Hatami, moderated the dialogue's first panel session, titled "AI and Digital Infrastructure." Speakers at the session included Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, President and Head of EMEA at Temasek Global Investments Nagi Hamiyeh, and CEO of Coravel, ACS, Howard Boville. Discussions covered the application of AI technologies, the expansion of data processing and storage capabilities, the strengthening of digital connectivity and digitalization processes, as well as investment opportunities in these areas. Additionally, views were exchanged regarding the importance of public-private sector cooperation in the development of digital infrastructure.

The second panel session, titled "Energy infrastructure," was moderated by Partner and Global Head of the Capital Raising Group at Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Eric Varvel. Panelists included Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, President and CEO of Vision Invest Omar Al-Midani, and CEO of Skyborn Renewables Patrick Lammers. The panel addressed the development of energy infrastructure, shifting investment priorities in the sector, energy security, and the growing role of renewable energy. Discussions also covered opportunities to attract institutional investment to energy projects and prospects for expanding public-private sector collaboration in developing sustainable and reliable energy infrastructure.

The dialogue concluded with a panel session on "Strategic transport and logistics corridors." Moderated by CEO and Chief of Staff at GIP, Mustafa Riffat, the session featured remarks from Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding Kirill Rubinski, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries Todd Boehly, and CFO of Gatwick Airport Jim Butler. This final panel discussed expanding investment in transport and logistics infrastructure, strengthening regional connectivity, and prospects for developing strategic transport corridors. Azerbaijan's role in transport routes linking regional markets and the opportunities the country offers in this regard were also key topics of discussion. The three panel sessions held within the framework of the dialogue highlighted the importance of long-term institutional capital and public-private partnerships in developing the infrastructure that forms the backbone of the modern economy.

Bringing together Azerbaijani government officials with senior representatives from international investment institutions, infrastructure companies, and global businesses, the event served as a vital platform for exchanging views and experiences regarding investment priorities, emerging market trends, and prospects for infrastructure development.

The discussions made it possible to examine Azerbaijan's infrastructure priorities in the context of global investment processes while also highlighting the country's role in strengthening regional connectivity and transport links.