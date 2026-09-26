Azerbaijan And Syria Discuss Economic Cooperation
This was reflected in a report by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the report, the importance of the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was highlighted during the meeting.
The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Syria have been developing with positive momentum in recent times.
The parties noted that the meetings and ongoing contacts between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad Al-Shaara, have created a favorable foundation for strengthening bilateral political dialogue and expanding cooperation across various fields.
The supply of Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria was cited as a significant example of economic cooperation between the two countries yielding practical results.
The importance of initiatives in the humanitarian sphere-including the project aimed at restoring educational infrastructure in Syria with the support of the Azerbaijani government-was emphasized. Prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in the trade-economic, investment, energy, infrastructure, and humanitarian spheres were discussed at the meeting.
Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov participated in the meeting.
Will be updated
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