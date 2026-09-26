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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation At 2Nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum Shared On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was posted on his social media accounts.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev participated in the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum."
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