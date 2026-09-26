Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation At 2Nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum Shared On His Social Media (VIDEO)


2026-09-26 06:01:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was posted on his social media accounts.

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev participated in the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum."

MENAFN26092026000187011040ID1111718998



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search