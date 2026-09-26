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Judges for the 20th edition of the Sony World Photography Awards announced
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) The Sony World Photography Awards announce today the jury and London exhibition dates for the landmark 20th edition.
In their two-decade-long history, the Sony World Photography Awards have become the definitive reference point for contemporary visual storytelling, honouring the remarkable creativity and dedication of photographers working today. A celebration of the stories and images shaping our culture, the Awards show the diverse possibilities of the medium.
Organised by Creo, the Awards form the core part of its photography programming strand, the World Photography Organisation. Sony supports the Awards to give an international platform to artists working in photography, and to push forward the global discourse on the medium today.
2027 JUDGES
Following the success of the 2026 edition, which received over 430,000 images, and now entering their second decade, the Awards are open for entries and free to all photographers. For the landmark 20th edition, the Awards welcomes back Monica Allende as Chair of the Jury for the Series competition and curator of the London exhibition at Somerset House.
Allende is accompanied by a panel of specialists in the visual arts from across the globe, all contributing their unique expertise, insights and perspectives. The 2027 jury comprises:
Series Competition:
●Monica Allende, Independent Curator and Photography Consultant, Chair of the Jury, UK
●Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo, Photographer & Editor at Raya Editorial, Colombia
●Peipei Han, Director of Exhibitions, Fotografiska Shanghai, China
●Candice Jansen, Manager, New Archival Visions Programme, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
●Amanda Renshaw, Independent Curator, Writer and Publishing Consultant, UK
●Pauline Vermare, Phillip and Edith Leonian Curator of Photography, Brooklyn Museum, USA
Single Image & Youth competitions: Maja Dyrehauge Gregersen, Managing Director, Copenhagen Photo Festival, Denmark
Student competition: Menno Liauw, Founder and Director of the FUTURES Foundation, Netherlands
NEW IN 2027
The 2027 edition broadens the Awards’ range through new categories across the competitions, presenting expanded opportunities for fresh perspectives on visual storytelling. The Series (previously Professional) and Single Image (previously Open) competitions are re-named, further defining and clarifying their scope. Photographers are welcome to enter different projects to both competitions, enabling those with diverse portfolios to enter work from across their practice, be it a series or a striking single photograph.
New Series competition Category
Histories: This category invites photographers to explore how histories - personal, cultural, and collective - shape our world today, from traditions and everyday rituals to the events and forces that have left their mark on nations and peoples. This category is for projects that engage, explore, or re-examine the past, as well as work that looks at the contemporary through a historical lens. We welcome archival and found image interventions that revisit, re-contextualise, or breathe new life into the past.
New Single Image competition Category
Animal Portraits: This category celebrates the beauty, personality, and spirit of animals through portraiture. Judges are looking for images that capture the subject’s expression and character, from beloved pets to majestic wildlife and marine life, to reptiles and insects; portraits that honour and showcase the remarkable diversity of the animal kingdom.
2027 LONDON EXHIBITION AND 2026 TRAVELLING EXHIBITION DATES
The Sony World Photography Awards 2027 exhibition begins its international journey at Somerset House, London, from 15 April to 3 May 2027. A fixture of the cultural calendar in London, the acclaimed exhibition, curated by Monica Allende, features a selection of winning and shortlisted images from the 2027 Awards, as well as special presentations by the Photographer of the Year 2026 Citlali Fabián and the Outstanding Contribution to Photography 2027, to be announced in November.
The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 is currently on view in Johannesburg, South Africa (until 22 January 2027), at the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, marking the Awards’ debut presentation in South Africa. The exhibition then continues to travel to other destinations:
●Milan, Italy, 10 June - 4 October 2026
●Berlin, Germany, 8 October 2026 - 7 February 2027
●Matera, Italy, 14 November - 10 December 2026
●Bisceglie, Italy, 12 - 30 December 2026
To find out more about our exhibitions, please visit worldphoto
2027 DEADLINES AND PRIZES
The Sony World Photography Awards opened to submissions on 1 June 2026. Full competition and category descriptions can be found at worldphoto
Deadlines for submission to the four competitions are as follows:
Series: 12 January 2027 16:00 GMT
Single Image: 5 January 2027 16:00 GMT
Student: 27 November 2026 16:00 GMT
Youth: 5 January 2027 16:00 GMT
All category winners of the Series, Single Image, Youth and Student competitions receive Digital Imaging equipment from Sony. The prestigious Photographer of the Year receives a cash prize of $25,000 (USD) as well as a solo presentation of their work as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London the following year. The Single Image Competition Winner and the winner of the Sustainability Prize each receive $5,000 (USD). All winning and shortlisted photographers’ projects are exhibited at the annual Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London, and will then tour internationally. The winning images are also published in the annual Awards’ book, sold at the exhibition and available online. Series competition category winners and finalists are invited to Insights, a day of tailored sessions with leading industry figures in London. Coming from commercial, curatorial, and institutional backgrounds, these experts offer the photographers specialised guidance on expanding their network and practice.
For more information about the Sony World Photography Awards and upcoming announcements and events, please visit worldphoto
NOTES TO EDITORS
For press inquiries, please contact:
Polly Brock / Vanda Ivančić / Wiktoria Czajka
...
SONY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
Produced by Creo under its photography strand the World Photography Organisation, the internationally acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards are one of the most important fixtures in the global photographic calendar. Now in their 20th year, the Sony World Photography Awards have become a definitive platform for celebrating contemporary photographers, setting the standard for visual storytelling. Elevating the work of photographers to global audiences, the Awards offer career-defining opportunities and exposure, alongside prizes including Sony Digital Imaging equipment, cash prizes, and the chance to exhibit at the prestigious annual exhibition at Somerset House in London, which goes on to tour across venues internationally. Each year the Awards additionally recognise the world’s most influential artists working in the medium through the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award; past winners include Martin Parr (2017), Graciela Iturbide (2021), Sebastião Salgado (2024), and Joel Meyerowitz (2026). worldphoto
WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY ORGANISATION
World Photography Organisation is a leading global platform dedicated to the development and advancement of photographic culture. Its programming and competition initiatives provide valuable opportunities for artists working in photography and help broaden the conversation around their work. The Sony World Photography Awards is World Photography Organisation’s principal programme. Established in 2007, it is one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious photography competitions; celebrating the work of leading and emerging practitioners and attracting tens of thousands of visitors annually to its exhibitions worldwide. World Photography Organisation is the photography strand of Creo, which initiates events and programming across three sectors: photography, film and contemporary art. worldphoto
FOLLOW WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY ORGANISATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: @worldphotoorg
LinkedIn: World Photography Organisation
Facebook: World Photography Organisation
CREO
Creo initiates and organises events and programming across three key strands: photography, film and contemporary art. Established in 2007 as World Photography Organisation, Creo has since grown in scope, furthering its mission of developing meaningful opportunities for creatives and expanding the reach of its cultural activities. Today, its flagship projects include the Sony World Photography Awards, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, PHOTOFAIRS and Photo London. Working in partnership with Angus Montgomery Arts, Creo helps deliver the group’s ventures, comprising some of the world’s leading art fairs. Taking its name from the Latin for ‘I create’, it is in this spirit that Creo sets out to empower and give agency to creative voices. creoarts
SONY CORPORATION
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit: sony
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
SONY MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
JUDGES
Monica Allende is a curator, creative director, consultant and educator with a distinguished international career in contemporary photography and visual storytelling. She is Creative Director of The Blue Skies Project with Anton Kusters and is working on a new project with Laia Abril exploring women political prisoners. She is the curator of the annual Sony World Photography Awards exhibition, presented each year at Somerset House in London, and she recently curated the 2026 Awards exhibition at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum. Previously, Allende was Photo Editor of The Sunday Times Magazine, where she created Spectrum, its award-winning photography section. She has previously held the position of Artistic Director of Getxophoto International Image Festival, Landskrona Foto and FORMAT International Photography Festival. She regularly serves as a juror, nominator and mentor for major photography awards and programmes, and teaches internationally. She is a trustee of The Photographers’ Gallery and serves on the advisory board of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation.
Maja Dyrehauge Gregersen has been Managing Director of Copenhagen Photo Festival since 2016. As a director she aims for the unconventional meeting between photography and people, between the newcomers and established voices, within a broad definition of photography. She has a strong focus on international and long-term collaborations across Europe, and has worked with many Danish and international art and photography institutions, festivals and photographers as a jury member, portfolio reviewer, curator and project manager. She has led numerous photography-based projects with partners across the cultural industries, and has over 20 years of experience in the field.
Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo is a photographer and editor at Raya Editorial, as well as an architect holding an MA in Photography and Urban Cultures from Goldsmiths. He is the founder of 20Fotógrafos, Mesas de Edición, and AÑZ: Fotografía Expandida de Latinoamérica. He has worked as the Visual Curator for the Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition of Colombia. In 2022, he was an NFT Resident at Voice & PhotoVogue and a TEDx Speaker. His work has received international recognition, including the First Publication Prize at FUTURA Felifa in 2018 and the POY Latam 'Nuestra Mirada' Award, and has been selected at numerous festivals and exhibitions, including FOTO Bali Festival 2026; JIPFest 2026; Photometria 2025; Belfast Photo Festival 2025; Rotterdam Photo 2025; CAIROTRONICA 2025; Angkor Photo Festival 2025; BIFA 2024; and “Fotogalerías” at the Centro de Fotografía de Montevideo (CDF) among others. He is the author of photobooks El pez muere por la boca (The Fish Dies by Its Mouth); Colombia, Tierra de Luz (Land of Light), Lucía, Patria o Muerte and Elefante Blanco (White Elephant).
Peipei Han has previously worked as independent curator, curating numerous art and design exhibitions in Beijing and Shanghai, as well as writing a wide range of contemporary art articles for international publications. She graduated from the University of the Arts London with an MA in Media, Communications, and Critical Practice. From 2015, Han managed five editions of the leading Asia-Pacific platform for photography and moving images — PHOTOFAIRS | Shanghai. With years of expertise in contemporary visual art, she became the Director of Exhibitions at Fotografiska Shanghai in 2023 where she oversees all programming of shows in the Shanghai venue of the Institution, and the soon to be open Shenzhen museum in September 2026.
Candice Jansen, PhD practices in photography as a writer, curator, scholar, educator and photographer. Her scholarship on photography has contributed to the archives, documentation, history, and teaching of understudied histories of the medium in Africa. Jansen’s curation and research has supported the development of public image collections at key institutions for African photography in South Africa. Her work includes the anthology on photographic legacies, Black Photo Libraries (2021) and the photobook, The House of Story (2023). Currently Jansen is the Programme Manager of New Archival Visions, an initiative incubated by the Centre for Humanities Research to promote research archives at the University of the Western Cape.
Menno Liauw is founder and director of the FUTURES Foundation, one of Europe’s leading platforms for contemporary photography and visual culture. For over 20 years, he has worked as a strategic consultant, cultural entrepreneur, and initiator of international collaborations. His work focuses on creating sustainable structures that enable artists to develop their practice, expand their networks, and increase their impact on society.
An art historian by training, Amanda Renshaw has collaborated with many of the world’s leading artists, art historians, intellectual and creative figures and has worked closely with a wide range of photographers including Albarran & Cabrera, Roger Ballen, David Doubilet, Danny Lyon, Mary Ellen Mark, Steve McCurry, Joel Meyerowitz, James Nachtwey, Martin Parr, Eugene Richards and Stephen Shore. Prior to over 20 years as the Editorial Director of Phaidon Press, Renshaw was a specialist in the Impressionist and Modern Department at Christie’s in both London and Paris. She started her career in the Education Department at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. She is the author of several books, including the internationally acclaimed Art Book for Children.
Pauline Vermare is the Phillip and Edith Leonian Curator of Photography at the Brooklyn Museum. Previously, she served as the cultural director of Magnum Photos in New York, and as a curator at the International Center of Photography (ICP) and The Museum of Modern Art, New York. She formerly worked at the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson, Paris. Vermare is a photography historian and a co-curator of "I’m So Happy You Are Here: Japanese Women Photographers from the 1950s to Now", a travelling exhibition organized by Aperture, that premiered at the Rencontres d'Arles in 2024 and was recently presented at the Photographers' Gallery, London, Bunkamura Hikarie Hall, Tokyo, and ICP, New York.
In their two-decade-long history, the Sony World Photography Awards have become the definitive reference point for contemporary visual storytelling, honouring the remarkable creativity and dedication of photographers working today. A celebration of the stories and images shaping our culture, the Awards show the diverse possibilities of the medium.
Organised by Creo, the Awards form the core part of its photography programming strand, the World Photography Organisation. Sony supports the Awards to give an international platform to artists working in photography, and to push forward the global discourse on the medium today.
2027 JUDGES
Following the success of the 2026 edition, which received over 430,000 images, and now entering their second decade, the Awards are open for entries and free to all photographers. For the landmark 20th edition, the Awards welcomes back Monica Allende as Chair of the Jury for the Series competition and curator of the London exhibition at Somerset House.
Allende is accompanied by a panel of specialists in the visual arts from across the globe, all contributing their unique expertise, insights and perspectives. The 2027 jury comprises:
Series Competition:
●Monica Allende, Independent Curator and Photography Consultant, Chair of the Jury, UK
●Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo, Photographer & Editor at Raya Editorial, Colombia
●Peipei Han, Director of Exhibitions, Fotografiska Shanghai, China
●Candice Jansen, Manager, New Archival Visions Programme, University of the Western Cape, South Africa
●Amanda Renshaw, Independent Curator, Writer and Publishing Consultant, UK
●Pauline Vermare, Phillip and Edith Leonian Curator of Photography, Brooklyn Museum, USA
Single Image & Youth competitions: Maja Dyrehauge Gregersen, Managing Director, Copenhagen Photo Festival, Denmark
Student competition: Menno Liauw, Founder and Director of the FUTURES Foundation, Netherlands
NEW IN 2027
The 2027 edition broadens the Awards’ range through new categories across the competitions, presenting expanded opportunities for fresh perspectives on visual storytelling. The Series (previously Professional) and Single Image (previously Open) competitions are re-named, further defining and clarifying their scope. Photographers are welcome to enter different projects to both competitions, enabling those with diverse portfolios to enter work from across their practice, be it a series or a striking single photograph.
New Series competition Category
Histories: This category invites photographers to explore how histories - personal, cultural, and collective - shape our world today, from traditions and everyday rituals to the events and forces that have left their mark on nations and peoples. This category is for projects that engage, explore, or re-examine the past, as well as work that looks at the contemporary through a historical lens. We welcome archival and found image interventions that revisit, re-contextualise, or breathe new life into the past.
New Single Image competition Category
Animal Portraits: This category celebrates the beauty, personality, and spirit of animals through portraiture. Judges are looking for images that capture the subject’s expression and character, from beloved pets to majestic wildlife and marine life, to reptiles and insects; portraits that honour and showcase the remarkable diversity of the animal kingdom.
2027 LONDON EXHIBITION AND 2026 TRAVELLING EXHIBITION DATES
The Sony World Photography Awards 2027 exhibition begins its international journey at Somerset House, London, from 15 April to 3 May 2027. A fixture of the cultural calendar in London, the acclaimed exhibition, curated by Monica Allende, features a selection of winning and shortlisted images from the 2027 Awards, as well as special presentations by the Photographer of the Year 2026 Citlali Fabián and the Outstanding Contribution to Photography 2027, to be announced in November.
The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 is currently on view in Johannesburg, South Africa (until 22 January 2027), at the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, marking the Awards’ debut presentation in South Africa. The exhibition then continues to travel to other destinations:
●Milan, Italy, 10 June - 4 October 2026
●Berlin, Germany, 8 October 2026 - 7 February 2027
●Matera, Italy, 14 November - 10 December 2026
●Bisceglie, Italy, 12 - 30 December 2026
To find out more about our exhibitions, please visit worldphoto
2027 DEADLINES AND PRIZES
The Sony World Photography Awards opened to submissions on 1 June 2026. Full competition and category descriptions can be found at worldphoto
Deadlines for submission to the four competitions are as follows:
Series: 12 January 2027 16:00 GMT
Single Image: 5 January 2027 16:00 GMT
Student: 27 November 2026 16:00 GMT
Youth: 5 January 2027 16:00 GMT
All category winners of the Series, Single Image, Youth and Student competitions receive Digital Imaging equipment from Sony. The prestigious Photographer of the Year receives a cash prize of $25,000 (USD) as well as a solo presentation of their work as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London the following year. The Single Image Competition Winner and the winner of the Sustainability Prize each receive $5,000 (USD). All winning and shortlisted photographers’ projects are exhibited at the annual Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London, and will then tour internationally. The winning images are also published in the annual Awards’ book, sold at the exhibition and available online. Series competition category winners and finalists are invited to Insights, a day of tailored sessions with leading industry figures in London. Coming from commercial, curatorial, and institutional backgrounds, these experts offer the photographers specialised guidance on expanding their network and practice.
For more information about the Sony World Photography Awards and upcoming announcements and events, please visit worldphoto
NOTES TO EDITORS
For press inquiries, please contact:
Polly Brock / Vanda Ivančić / Wiktoria Czajka
...
SONY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
Produced by Creo under its photography strand the World Photography Organisation, the internationally acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards are one of the most important fixtures in the global photographic calendar. Now in their 20th year, the Sony World Photography Awards have become a definitive platform for celebrating contemporary photographers, setting the standard for visual storytelling. Elevating the work of photographers to global audiences, the Awards offer career-defining opportunities and exposure, alongside prizes including Sony Digital Imaging equipment, cash prizes, and the chance to exhibit at the prestigious annual exhibition at Somerset House in London, which goes on to tour across venues internationally. Each year the Awards additionally recognise the world’s most influential artists working in the medium through the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award; past winners include Martin Parr (2017), Graciela Iturbide (2021), Sebastião Salgado (2024), and Joel Meyerowitz (2026). worldphoto
WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY ORGANISATION
World Photography Organisation is a leading global platform dedicated to the development and advancement of photographic culture. Its programming and competition initiatives provide valuable opportunities for artists working in photography and help broaden the conversation around their work. The Sony World Photography Awards is World Photography Organisation’s principal programme. Established in 2007, it is one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious photography competitions; celebrating the work of leading and emerging practitioners and attracting tens of thousands of visitors annually to its exhibitions worldwide. World Photography Organisation is the photography strand of Creo, which initiates events and programming across three sectors: photography, film and contemporary art. worldphoto
FOLLOW WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY ORGANISATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram: @worldphotoorg
LinkedIn: World Photography Organisation
Facebook: World Photography Organisation
CREO
Creo initiates and organises events and programming across three key strands: photography, film and contemporary art. Established in 2007 as World Photography Organisation, Creo has since grown in scope, furthering its mission of developing meaningful opportunities for creatives and expanding the reach of its cultural activities. Today, its flagship projects include the Sony World Photography Awards, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, PHOTOFAIRS and Photo London. Working in partnership with Angus Montgomery Arts, Creo helps deliver the group’s ventures, comprising some of the world’s leading art fairs. Taking its name from the Latin for ‘I create’, it is in this spirit that Creo sets out to empower and give agency to creative voices. creoarts
SONY CORPORATION
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit: sony
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
SONY MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
JUDGES
Monica Allende is a curator, creative director, consultant and educator with a distinguished international career in contemporary photography and visual storytelling. She is Creative Director of The Blue Skies Project with Anton Kusters and is working on a new project with Laia Abril exploring women political prisoners. She is the curator of the annual Sony World Photography Awards exhibition, presented each year at Somerset House in London, and she recently curated the 2026 Awards exhibition at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum. Previously, Allende was Photo Editor of The Sunday Times Magazine, where she created Spectrum, its award-winning photography section. She has previously held the position of Artistic Director of Getxophoto International Image Festival, Landskrona Foto and FORMAT International Photography Festival. She regularly serves as a juror, nominator and mentor for major photography awards and programmes, and teaches internationally. She is a trustee of The Photographers’ Gallery and serves on the advisory board of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation.
Maja Dyrehauge Gregersen has been Managing Director of Copenhagen Photo Festival since 2016. As a director she aims for the unconventional meeting between photography and people, between the newcomers and established voices, within a broad definition of photography. She has a strong focus on international and long-term collaborations across Europe, and has worked with many Danish and international art and photography institutions, festivals and photographers as a jury member, portfolio reviewer, curator and project manager. She has led numerous photography-based projects with partners across the cultural industries, and has over 20 years of experience in the field.
Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo is a photographer and editor at Raya Editorial, as well as an architect holding an MA in Photography and Urban Cultures from Goldsmiths. He is the founder of 20Fotógrafos, Mesas de Edición, and AÑZ: Fotografía Expandida de Latinoamérica. He has worked as the Visual Curator for the Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition of Colombia. In 2022, he was an NFT Resident at Voice & PhotoVogue and a TEDx Speaker. His work has received international recognition, including the First Publication Prize at FUTURA Felifa in 2018 and the POY Latam 'Nuestra Mirada' Award, and has been selected at numerous festivals and exhibitions, including FOTO Bali Festival 2026; JIPFest 2026; Photometria 2025; Belfast Photo Festival 2025; Rotterdam Photo 2025; CAIROTRONICA 2025; Angkor Photo Festival 2025; BIFA 2024; and “Fotogalerías” at the Centro de Fotografía de Montevideo (CDF) among others. He is the author of photobooks El pez muere por la boca (The Fish Dies by Its Mouth); Colombia, Tierra de Luz (Land of Light), Lucía, Patria o Muerte and Elefante Blanco (White Elephant).
Peipei Han has previously worked as independent curator, curating numerous art and design exhibitions in Beijing and Shanghai, as well as writing a wide range of contemporary art articles for international publications. She graduated from the University of the Arts London with an MA in Media, Communications, and Critical Practice. From 2015, Han managed five editions of the leading Asia-Pacific platform for photography and moving images — PHOTOFAIRS | Shanghai. With years of expertise in contemporary visual art, she became the Director of Exhibitions at Fotografiska Shanghai in 2023 where she oversees all programming of shows in the Shanghai venue of the Institution, and the soon to be open Shenzhen museum in September 2026.
Candice Jansen, PhD practices in photography as a writer, curator, scholar, educator and photographer. Her scholarship on photography has contributed to the archives, documentation, history, and teaching of understudied histories of the medium in Africa. Jansen’s curation and research has supported the development of public image collections at key institutions for African photography in South Africa. Her work includes the anthology on photographic legacies, Black Photo Libraries (2021) and the photobook, The House of Story (2023). Currently Jansen is the Programme Manager of New Archival Visions, an initiative incubated by the Centre for Humanities Research to promote research archives at the University of the Western Cape.
Menno Liauw is founder and director of the FUTURES Foundation, one of Europe’s leading platforms for contemporary photography and visual culture. For over 20 years, he has worked as a strategic consultant, cultural entrepreneur, and initiator of international collaborations. His work focuses on creating sustainable structures that enable artists to develop their practice, expand their networks, and increase their impact on society.
An art historian by training, Amanda Renshaw has collaborated with many of the world’s leading artists, art historians, intellectual and creative figures and has worked closely with a wide range of photographers including Albarran & Cabrera, Roger Ballen, David Doubilet, Danny Lyon, Mary Ellen Mark, Steve McCurry, Joel Meyerowitz, James Nachtwey, Martin Parr, Eugene Richards and Stephen Shore. Prior to over 20 years as the Editorial Director of Phaidon Press, Renshaw was a specialist in the Impressionist and Modern Department at Christie’s in both London and Paris. She started her career in the Education Department at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. She is the author of several books, including the internationally acclaimed Art Book for Children.
Pauline Vermare is the Phillip and Edith Leonian Curator of Photography at the Brooklyn Museum. Previously, she served as the cultural director of Magnum Photos in New York, and as a curator at the International Center of Photography (ICP) and The Museum of Modern Art, New York. She formerly worked at the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson, Paris. Vermare is a photography historian and a co-curator of "I’m So Happy You Are Here: Japanese Women Photographers from the 1950s to Now", a travelling exhibition organized by Aperture, that premiered at the Rencontres d'Arles in 2024 and was recently presented at the Photographers' Gallery, London, Bunkamura Hikarie Hall, Tokyo, and ICP, New York.
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