JD(U) Says Delhi Voters Tired Of 'New Alternatives' As Prashant Kishor Eyes MCD Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) As Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor explores plans to contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the JD(U) on Saturday said people in the national Capital had already become tired of 'new alternatives', pointing out that they had earlier voted for the AAP as an alternative.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan alleged,“The people of Delhi have already become tired of new alternatives. They had also voted for the AAP as an alternative. There were tall promises about fighting corruption and simplicity, but a 'Sheesh Mahal' was built and a liquor scam also took place. Several leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, went behind bars. The people of Delhi are now tired of this politics of alternatives, which is why they showed the AAP the way out in the last election.”

JD(U) national general secretary Shyam Rajak said Kishor's electoral victory had boosted his confidence.

“He somehow managed to win an Assembly election from Bankipur, and that has boosted his confidence. But the people know him. Everyone has the right to expand their party. They should expand it. In a democracy, everyone has the right to form and run a party, contest elections and seek people's support. He is exercising that right. There is nothing very significant about it for me. Let him do it,” Rajak said.

The Jan Suraaj Party is exploring a possible entry into Delhi politics, with supporters in the capital set to raise the proposal with Kishor when they felicitate him on Sunday for his Bankipur bypoll victory.

The event is being organised by Biharis living in Delhi who are associated with the party. Kumar Shantanu, a member of the Jan Suraaj core committee, said supporters who identify with Kishor's political vision had been pressing for the formation of a Delhi chapter.

Kishor, a former election strategist who worked with parties across the political spectrum, built Jan Suraaj around a campaign in Bihar focussed on education, employment and governance. He spent months travelling across the state before the organisation took the form of a political party.

Jan Suraaj's first major electoral test came in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls. It contested 238 seats but failed to win any, raising questions about whether Kishor's campaign could translate public interest into votes. Kishor did not contest that election himself.

The Bankipur bypoll in August gave the party its first seat in the Bihar Assembly and Kishor his first electoral victory as a candidate. He defeated BJP's Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes, securing 64,151 votes against Kumar's 44,827.