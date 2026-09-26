Bhavana Pandey Says 'Thank You For All These Wonderful Years' To Chunky Panday In A Heartfelt Wish

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Bhavana Pandey thanked husband Chunky Panday for all the 'wonderful years' they have spent together in a heartfelt birthday wish for him on Saturday.

She posted a string of photos of their unseen moments over the years and wished for many more years of togetherness with Chunky.

Bhavana penned on her IG, "Happy Birthday Chunks!!! I Love you loads @chunkypanday!!! Thank you for all these wonderful years filled with (Smiling Face with Hearts, Star-Struck, Red Heart, Exploding Head, Pouting Face, Saluting Face, Hugging Face, Tired Face, Face with Raised Eyebrow, Raising Hands, Shaking Face, Face Holding Back Tears, Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Winking Face with Tongue, and Face with Steam From Nose!!!! To many more (Crossed Fingers, evil eye and red heart emoji) (sic)."

Many well-known names in the entertainment industry wished the 'Housefull' actor in the comment section.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared, "Chunkssss happy birthday".

Riddhima Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Chunky's elder daughter, actress Ananya Panday, also dropped a heartfelt wish for her father on his birthday.

Ananya took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and posted an old black and white picture of her father.

Wishing him on his special day, Ananya wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday handsome! Love you papa (red heart emoji) @chunkypanday (sic)."

Ananya's younger sister and Chunky's younger daughter, Rysa Panday, also uploaded a throwback photograph of her father with the text, "Happy birthday to the coolest dad (sic)", along with a red heart emoji.

Chunky and Bhavana reportedly met in 1996 through a mutual acquaintance and started dating soon afterward.

After being in a relationship for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on 17 January 1998.

The couple has two daughters: Ananya and Rysa.