J&K Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 7.11 Crore Linked To Drug Trade In Srinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking and terror-related financial networks, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district have attached and frozen four immovable properties worth approximately Rs 7.11 crore under the provisions of the NDPS Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to police, the action targeted assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking and activities linked to terror networks.

Police Station Zakura attached a residential house along with land at Bilal Colony, Zakura, valued at around Rs 2.5 crore and belonging to Owais Ahmad Rather, in connection with FIR No. 34/2026 under Sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Investigators identified the property as having been acquired through illicit drug trafficking. The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, prohibiting its sale, lease, transfer, alteration, or creation of any third-party interest until further orders from the competent authority.

In a separate operation, Police Station Nowgam attached property worth nearly Rs 2.85 crore belonging to Sheeraz Ahmed Sheikh of Wagoora, BK Pora. The property comprises a two-storeyed building, two shops and a rice mill spread across 18 marlas of land. The action was taken in connection with FIR No. 121/2023 under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act after obtaining approval from the competent authority.

Police Station Ahmadnagar also attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 1.3 crore at Danihama, Hazratbal, belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Mir. The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 20/2026 registered under the Arms Act and multiple provisions of the UAPA. The property, comprising a single-storeyed house and six marlas of land, was attached under Section 25 of the UAPA after due legal procedure and approval from the competent authority.

Additionally, Police Station Shalteng froze a residential house along with seven marlas of land at Check Mujgund, Srinagar, valued at around Rs 46 lakh and owned by Amir Ahmad Mir. Investigations established that the property had been acquired using proceeds from drug trafficking, following which it was frozen under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

Police said the coordinated actions are aimed at dismantling the financial infrastructure sustaining drug trafficking and terror-related activities in the Valley. Srinagar Police reiterated its commitment to identifying, tracing, freezing and attaching assets generated through criminal proceeds and said sustained legal action against drug syndicates, terror networks and their support structures would continue.