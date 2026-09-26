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Enlit Africa seeks contributions that move the conversation from strategy to execution: ensuring a Future Fit Africa
(MENAFN- APO Group) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 25, 2026/ -- Speaker submissions are open for Enlit Africa, created by VUKA Group (), as it returns to the CTICC, Cape Town from 11–13 May 2027.
Do you have a project, lesson, strategy or innovation that Africa’s energy sector should hear about?
We invite utilities, project owners, developers, IPPs, commercial and industrial energy users, municipalities, policymakers, regulators, financiers, researchers and industry practitioners to submit abstracts sharing practical experience, case studies, research, projects and lessons from across Africa’s changing energy and water sectors.
What are we looking for?
We particularly encourage non-vendor speakers to submit contributions across:
1.Enlit Africa Main Stage – From Strategy to Execution
Policy, market reform, investment, leadership and the decisions required to turn Africa’s energy ambitions into implementation.
2.Generation
New capacity, generation technologies, energy security, operating performance and Africa’s evolving energy mix.
3.Transmission & Distribution
Grid expansion, modernisation, open access, system operation, cross-border interconnection, digitalisation and infrastructure investment.
4.Municipal Forum:Municipal management, with an emphasis on electricity and water – with a strong emphasis on service delivery.
5.Power Hub:Technical advancements in power generation, transmission, distribution and more. Technical presentations encouraged.
6.Water Hub:Technical insights into water management and solutions.
7.Water Security Hub: Strategy, finance, management and technology application for water security.
8.Project & Investment Hub: Project developments, country roundtables, project briefings, finance, and innovative financing models (including M300).
9.Renewable Energy & Storage:Covering both technical and strategic applications of renewables and storage.
What makes a strong submission?
We want to hear about what is happening on the ground.
Tell us about:
•A project being implemented or developed
•A challenge your organisation has solved – or is still trying to solve
•Lessons from implementation
•New research or industry findings
•Innovative financing or commercial models
•Technologies being deployed in real operating environments
•Policy or regulatory changes and what they mean in practice
•Approaches that could be replicated elsewhere in Africa
Preference will be given to submissions that provide practical insights, measurable outcomes and lessons that the wider industry can apply.
Why present at Enlit Africa?
Africa does not need another conversation about what should happen. Help us explore how we make it happen and how we ensure Africa is future fit.
Share your expertise with Africa’s power, energy and water community, connect with decision makers from across the value chain and contribute to the conversations shaping the continent’s next generation of infrastructure and investment.
Do you have a project, lesson, strategy or innovation that Africa’s energy sector should hear about?
We invite utilities, project owners, developers, IPPs, commercial and industrial energy users, municipalities, policymakers, regulators, financiers, researchers and industry practitioners to submit abstracts sharing practical experience, case studies, research, projects and lessons from across Africa’s changing energy and water sectors.
What are we looking for?
We particularly encourage non-vendor speakers to submit contributions across:
1.Enlit Africa Main Stage – From Strategy to Execution
Policy, market reform, investment, leadership and the decisions required to turn Africa’s energy ambitions into implementation.
2.Generation
New capacity, generation technologies, energy security, operating performance and Africa’s evolving energy mix.
3.Transmission & Distribution
Grid expansion, modernisation, open access, system operation, cross-border interconnection, digitalisation and infrastructure investment.
4.Municipal Forum:Municipal management, with an emphasis on electricity and water – with a strong emphasis on service delivery.
5.Power Hub:Technical advancements in power generation, transmission, distribution and more. Technical presentations encouraged.
6.Water Hub:Technical insights into water management and solutions.
7.Water Security Hub: Strategy, finance, management and technology application for water security.
8.Project & Investment Hub: Project developments, country roundtables, project briefings, finance, and innovative financing models (including M300).
9.Renewable Energy & Storage:Covering both technical and strategic applications of renewables and storage.
What makes a strong submission?
We want to hear about what is happening on the ground.
Tell us about:
•A project being implemented or developed
•A challenge your organisation has solved – or is still trying to solve
•Lessons from implementation
•New research or industry findings
•Innovative financing or commercial models
•Technologies being deployed in real operating environments
•Policy or regulatory changes and what they mean in practice
•Approaches that could be replicated elsewhere in Africa
Preference will be given to submissions that provide practical insights, measurable outcomes and lessons that the wider industry can apply.
Why present at Enlit Africa?
Africa does not need another conversation about what should happen. Help us explore how we make it happen and how we ensure Africa is future fit.
Share your expertise with Africa’s power, energy and water community, connect with decision makers from across the value chain and contribute to the conversations shaping the continent’s next generation of infrastructure and investment.
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