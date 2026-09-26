UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in what was described by officials as a courtesy call.

In a message on X, the Prime Minister's Office shared a photo and said, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath met Prime Minister @narendramodi. @CMOfficeUP."

The meeting came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Uttar Pradesh's contribution in defence production and stated that BrahMos missiles and AK-203 assault rifles, being manufactured in the state, are giving "sleepless nights" to Pakistan and Maoists, respectively.

The Home Minister made the remarks during the inaugural ceremony of the fourth Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) -- which began at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, HM Shah stated that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an engine of the nation's growth, with investment and production strengthening rapidly across the state.

Recalling that PM Modi launched the 'Make in India' campaign about 12 years ago, he said that subsequently, the central and state governments worked together to transform India into a "global hub" for manufacturing and innovation.

Earlier this week, BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited the election-bound state for two days, focusing on western districts.

During Nabin's visit to the state, the party leadership focused on reviewing organisational preparedness across booths, 'Shakti Kendra' (cluster of booths), mandals, and district levels -- and engaging in direct dialogue with party workers.

In a message on X, Nabin said,“Today, during a visit to Uttar Pradesh, upon reaching the Kargil Martyrs Memorial Park in Meerut, I paid floral tributes and bowed in homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation's defence, and planted a tree in their memory.”

“The courage of our soldiers, their dedication to the nation, and their supreme sacrifice made while defending the country's borders will forever remain a source of inspiration for every Indian,” he said.