Maratha Activist Jarange To Launch 'Mission-3' From Patoda To Mumbai

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday warned of a fresh phase of agitation if the Mahaytui government fails to act on the demands of the Maratha community, saying“Mission-3” will be launched from Patoda and followed by a march towards Mumbai.

Speaking to the media here, Jarange said the agitation at Antarwali Sarati had been postponed, with the stage and marquee erected at the site dismantled.

He had called a for a meeting of Maratha community at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna.“I had stated that the final, decisive agitation would take place at Antarwali Sarati, but the protest there has now been postponed,” Jarange said.

'Mission-3' to be Launched if Demands Not Met

He said that if the government did not accept the demands,“Mission-3” would be launched from Patoda.“If the government does not accept the demands, 'Mission-3' will be launched from Patoda, followed by a march towards Mumbai. If necessary, the agitation could be resumed at Yeola or Parli. Protests might also take place in Western Maharashtra. If there is continued hostility, the agitation may persist,” he said.

Jarange appealed to people to attend the Dussehra rally and said preparations were also underway for a wider tour and campaign.“We are calm, but we will take to the streets to fight the battle,” he said, adding that the movement would now be conducted in a more systematic manner.

On Potential ED Investigation

When asked about the probable action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him, Jarange said he was prepared to face an investigation.“Let the investigation proceed. Where is the notice? Let there be a discussion. We are prepared to go to jail if required. We will remain silent for three months,” he said.

Regret Over Halting Antarwali Sarati Protest

Jarange also expressed regret over halting the agitation at Antarwali Sarati, saying the bond between the village and the Maratha community would remain.“I do feel regret. The bond between Antarwali Sarati and the Maratha community will endure forever. Many people joined the movement, and the village itself fought the battle. It is regrettable that the agitation has to be halted there,” he said.

On September 17, Jarange had called off his hunger strike and issued a 90-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act on key demands of the Maratha community. He had sought action concerning the Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh and Pune gazetteers, expansion of efforts to locate Kunbi records, and measures concerning EWS, SEBC and SARTHI.

Jarange also said a small gathering would be organised at Narayan Garh, taking into account drought conditions, and indicated that a broader campaign would be planned to continue the movement. (ANI)

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