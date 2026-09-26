Delhi Govt Forms Three Special Committees To Oversee Ramlila, Durga Puja And Chhath Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Delhi government has constituted three special committees to oversee preparations for the upcoming Ramlila, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja celebrations in the national Capital, with the aim of ensuring better facilities, security and smooth arrangements for devotees.

The committees have been formed on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and will review and finalise venues for the respective festivals while coordinating arrangements related to civic amenities, security, traffic management, sanitation, electricity, medical facilities and other essential services.

For Ramlila celebrations, the committee will be headed by Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperation and Election Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh. MLAs Ashok Goyal, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Sanjay Goyal and Sandeep Seharawat have been included as members, while the Secretary, Revenue-cum-Divisional Commissioner, will serve as member secretary.

The committee will coordinate the issuance of necessary NOCs through a single-window system and oversee drinking water, medical assistance, ambulances, fire services, security, mobile toilets, traffic management, cleanliness, fogging and uninterrupted electricity at Ramlila venues. It will also promote messages related to environmental protection, 'Vocal for Local', cleanliness, water conservation, swadeshi and the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign.

For Durga Puja, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra will head the committee. MLAs Shikha Roy and Neeraj Basoya, along with social workers Anjali Bhattacharya, Devdutt Bhardwaj and Arun Mukherjee, will be members.

The committee will oversee similar civic and safety arrangements and will additionally ensure arrangements for artificial or temporary ponds or tanks for idol immersion and the cleaning of remnants after immersion.

Mishra will also head the Chhath Puja committee, whose members include MLAs Abhay Kumar Verma, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Sandeep Seharawat and Deepak Chaudhary, along with social worker Santosh Ojha.

The Chhath committee will oversee NOCs, drinking water, medical and ambulance services, fire safety, mobile toilets, security, traffic, sanitation, fogging and uninterrupted electricity at ghats and venues.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Ramlila, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja are important festivals of faith that also reflect Delhi's social and cultural diversity. She said the government's priority was to ensure that devotees could celebrate the festivals with devotion while receiving adequate facilities, security, cleanliness and a well-managed environment.