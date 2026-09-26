J&K Govt Orders Departmental Probe Against Engineer Facing Corruption Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a regular departmental inquiry against an engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) who is facing corruption charges in a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to officials, departmental proceedings have been initiated against Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posted in the PWD (R&B) Division, Sopore, in connection with a corruption case registered against him by the authorities under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An order issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department said the decision to initiate disciplinary action was taken in view of the allegations against the officer and the criminal case pending in the matter.

Mubarak Ahmad Ganie is presently serving as an Assistant Executive Engineer in the PWD (R&B) Division, Sopore. The case relates to an FIR registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following which the department has initiated separate administrative proceedings against the officer.

The departmental inquiry will examine the allegations, the circumstances leading to the registration of the case, and whether there was any violation of service rules, conduct regulations, or other applicable provisions by the officer. The proceedings will be conducted in accordance with prescribed disciplinary procedures.

Officials said the inquiry is intended to establish relevant facts and determine the officer's responsibility, if any, under the applicable service rules.

The government clarified that departmental proceedings and criminal investigations are separate legal processes. Initiation of a departmental inquiry does not amount to a finding of guilt, and the allegations will be subject to due process and the outcome of the ongoing proceedings.

The move is part of the government's disciplinary mechanism for addressing allegations of misconduct, corruption and violations of official conduct by public servants. The department has directed that regular departmental action be carried out in accordance with the relevant rules and procedures.

Officials noted that investigations by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) do not prevent the government from independently initiating departmental proceedings against a public servant under service regulations.