Asian Games: Murmu Praises Kabaddi Team's Gold, Squash Team's Bronze

President Murmu Hails Women's Kabaddi Team for Gold

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian women's kabaddi team for successfully defending their title at the Asian Games 2026, after the side clinched the gold medal with a 37-34 victory over Iran in the final. Taking to X, the official handle of the President of India, praised the team's performance and lauded their composure in a closely contested final.

"Kudos to our Women's Kabaddi Team for a superb title defence! In a closely contested final, you battled through every challenge and stood firm under pressure to retain the Gold for India. This hard-earned victory reflects the courage, composure and unyielding resolve that define champions," the official handle of the President of India wrote on X. Kudos to our Women's Kabaddi Team for a superb title defence! In a closely contested final, you battled through every challenge and stood firm under pressure to retain the Gold for India. This hard-earned victory reflects the courage, composure and unyielding resolve that define... - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 26, 2026

Congratulates Squash Mixed Doubles for Bronze

The President also congratulated Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar for winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the Asian Games 2026.

"I warmly congratulate Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your partnership and perseverance have demonstrated the strength and spirit of Indian squash," the post read. I warmly congratulate Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your partnership and perseverance have demonstrated the strength and spirit of Indian squash. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 26, 2026

Lauds Shooters for Silver Medal

Murmu further extended her wishes to shooters Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey for securing the silver medal in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event.

"Warmest congratulations to Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your achievement reflects the strength of teamwork and shared determination. May this success inspire you to aim even higher," the President's official handle posted. Warmest congratulations to Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your achievement reflects the strength of teamwork and shared determination. May this success... - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 26, 2026

India's women's kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-34 in the final to retain the Asian Games gold medal, while Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar secured bronze in squash mixed doubles and the trio of Tilottama, Vidarsa and Ashi claimed silver in the women's 50m rifle 3P team event. (ANI)

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