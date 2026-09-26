Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's 78Th Delhi Visit Sparks Political Debate

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Saturday, marking his 78th visit to the national capital since assuming office, with several state demands and projects awaiting approval or assistance from the Centre.

Reddy's frequent visits to Delhi have become a subject of political debate in Telangana, with opposition parties questioning the outcomes of his meetings with the Union government and Congress leadership.

The Chief Minister has defended his visits, saying they are aimed at securing funds, approvals and clearances for development projects in the state. "Not 39 times, I will fly 99 times to Delhi," Reddy had said in March 2025 while responding to criticism over his frequent visits to the national capital. His 56th Delhi visit in November last year came less than two years after he assumed office. The visit was officially linked to an event, while reports also stated that he held meetings related to organisational appointments and a possible Cabinet reshuffle within the Congress.

Key Projects Awaiting Central Approval

The latest visit comes amid several major Telangana projects and proposals awaiting decisions from the Centre. A January 2026 assessment identified 47 proposals across 12 departments that were awaiting approval or funding from the Union government. These included the Regional Ring Road, Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, Hyderabad-Bandar Port greenfield highway, railway projects and highway upgrades.

Hyderabad Metro Phase-II has been among the key projects raised by the state government during Reddy's meetings with Union ministers. The Telangana government has proposed a 122.9-km expansion of the Hyderabad Metro at an estimated cost of Rs 38,595 crore and has sought the Centre's approval for the project.

The state has also been seeking an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Hyderabad, with Reddy urging Telangana MPs to pursue the demand with the Centre.

In the irrigation sector, Telangana has sought national project status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. However, the Centre said in August that the project was not under consideration for such status, citing unresolved inter-State issues related to Krishna river water sharing.

Connectivity and industrial infrastructure are also among the state's pending demands. Telangana has been seeking progress on the Hyderabad-Bandar Port greenfield highway, projects related to the Regional Ring Road and notification of a Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Industrial Corridor. Airport development has also featured in Reddy's meetings with the Centre. On September 2, he met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and sought faster progress on the proposed airports at Adilabad and Mamnoor. The state government has said that land acquisition for the Mamnoor airport has been completed.

Political Scrutiny and Criticism

While chief ministers frequently visit Delhi to pursue matters requiring decisions from the Union government, Reddy's repeated visits have remained a political issue in Telangana.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the Chief Minister over the visits. In 2025, BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the outcomes of Reddy's earlier trips to Delhi and compared his travel frequency with that of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Questions have also been raised over expenditure incurred on the visits, including costs related to air travel, accommodation, security and official logistics. With Reddy set to undertake his 78th Delhi visit, attention will remain on the status of Telangana's pending demands and the outcome of his meetings with Union government officials. (ANI)

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