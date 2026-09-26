Love & War: Vicky Kaushal's Sharp, Smoky, Intense First Look Revealed

Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, 'Love & War,' has been officially unveiled, portraying the actor in a sharp, smoky, and intense avatar. The release on Saturday, September 26, completes the trio of lead star reveals for the film, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The period romantic war drama, 'Love & War,' has been building significant anticipation, not only for its grand scale but also for bringing together these three prominent actors for the first time under Bhansali's direction. The film's primary shoot concluded in September 2026, transitioning into post-production ahead of its early 2027 release.

Vicky Kaushal's Brooding Portrayal

Kaushal's individual poster showcases him with a vintage haircut and a distinguished moustache, captured in the act of lighting a cigarette with an old-fashioned lighter. The visual is striking. Sharing the look, Kaushal captioned it with a potent line:“Nazrein milengi, lekin hatengi nahin!” This intense portrayal has resonated with fans, adding another layer of intrigue to the film's narrative.

Many observers have noted the distinctive edge and commanding presence Kaushal brings to the character, suggesting it's a shade not previously seen from the actor. His co-star Alia Bhatt reacted to the poster with fire emojis, highlighting the excitement surrounding his look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Ranbir and Alia's Captivating First Looks

The unveiling of Kaushal's look followed the releases of Ranbir Kapoor's and Alia Bhatt's first glimpses earlier in the week. Ranbir's poster, released on September 24, depicted him behind the wheel of a vintage car. He was dressed in a white T-shirt and glasses, with a visibly bruised and bloodied hand. His caption,“Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” further intensified speculation about his character's arc.

A day later, Alia Bhatt's first look was revealed, portraying her in a glamorous retro avatar. Dressed in a deep magenta-red ensemble with an elaborate headpiece, her appearance evoked the styling of 1960s and 1970s cabaret songs. This dramatic contrast in character aesthetics hints at a rich and complex storyline.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Production Details and Release

Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Love & War' marks Bhansali's reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after nearly two decades since 'Saawariya' (2007). Alia Bhatt also returns to Bhansali's directorial vision after her acclaimed performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This film, however, is Vicky Kaushal's first collaboration with the celebrated filmmaker.

The film's shoot commenced in November 2024 and concluded its main filming schedule in September 2026 after multiple schedules. The lavish production is reportedly mounted on a substantial budget of ₹425 crore. While the plot details are largely under wraps, reports suggest the narrative will explore a love triangle set against a wartime backdrop, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal possibly portraying Indian Air Force officers.

Worldwide theatrical release is slated for January 21, 2027, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is expected to move into extensive post-production, preparing for its grand arrival on screens.