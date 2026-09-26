Want Iphone 18 Pro Or Iphone Duo? Here's How Apple Upgrade Works And Is It Available In India?

Apple said on Wednesday that qualified consumers would be able to pay for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max in monthly installments through the Apple Upgrade, a leasing program offered by Klarna and accessible in the US. Customers have the choice of 12 or 24-month agreements, with the 24-month option starting at $34.99 per month.

Apple launched Apple Upgrade in the US on 28 July. The Klarna-backed leasing programme covers iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and iPad and is available online, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple retail stores. Customers can choose 12- or 24-month leases for iPhone and Apple Watch, and 24- or 36-month leases for Mac and iPad.

Leasing prices start at:



$17.99 per month for iPhone

$11.99 per month for Apple Watch

$24.99 per month for Mac, and $11.99 per month for iPad

Enrolees can lower payments by trading in their current device through Apple Trade In. They also earn 3% Daily Cash back when paying with Apple Card. Customers have three options at the conclusion of the lease: upgrade, purchase the gadget completely, or just return it and stop participating. They may monitor all of their leasing details, such as their billing schedule and outstanding payments, using the Klarna app.

As of right now, the services are only offered in the United States and not in any other nation, including India.

What Did Apple Announce On September 9?

On Wednesday, Apple also announced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its launch event. The 18 Pro and Pro Max come in deep black, silver,“glacier,” and burgundy, with colour-matched back glass. They also have a new A20 Pro chip and, purportedly, the longest battery life in an iPhone.