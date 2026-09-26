Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Rhiti Tiwari Over Comments On Uditi Singh, Calls It 'Worst Diss Ever'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan slammed contestant Rhiti Tiwari on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. He reprimanded her for derogatory comments she made against fellow housemate Uditi Singh during a recent diss battle task. Khan called Tiwari's remarks "the worst diss ever"- and questioned her sense of propriety.

It all began with a diss battle-a staple of the reality show. Rhiti Tiwari used abusive and sexually suggestive language. She targeted Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer, who had stepped in for Singh. This Bigg Boss 20 incident sparked controversy inside the house and among viewers. It raised questions about acceptable conduct and boundaries within the game.

Salman Khan Condemns "Worst Diss Ever"

"Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else." Salman Khan told Rhiti Tiwari directly on the confrontational Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He noted the severity of her comments. This accusation showed the host's disappointment with Tiwari's choice of words. Her remarks crossed a serious line. Khan challenged other housemates present. Why didn't they intervene to stop the disrespectful behaviour? He implied a collective responsibility to maintain decorum-and to stop the situation from escalating.

"Agar apki bhen ke upher ye diss hota, ye diss krne dete aap?" (If this diss was on your sister, would you have allowed it?) Khan asked housemates. This powerful question showed his strong disapproval of the language. It addressed the broader issue of respecting fellow contestants. Especially when comments turned into personal attacks or sexually suggestive territory. It highlighted the ethical implications within the Bigg Boss 20 environment.

The Controversial Diss Battle

Uditi Singh opted out of the contentious diss battle. Qazi Touqeer represented her. Rhiti Tiwari's comments during this segment drew widespread criticism. Reports described her language as "abusive and sexually suggestive"-pushing the boundaries of typical reality TV banter and causing immediate tension. Tiwari defended her words. She claimed she used them because they rhymed and were "merely slang." This justification did not appease the host or many viewers, who perceived the remarks as deeply offensive. After the initial clash, Uditi Singh retaliated. She used body-shaming comments against Rhiti Tiwari. This escalated the personal disagreement from one-sided aggression to a mutual exchange of insults. It further poisoned the atmosphere within the Bigg Boss 20 house.