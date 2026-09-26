QUORRA X5 Makes Its Global Debut At REHACARE International 2026 In Germany

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Düsseldorf, Germany, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUORRA X5, a micro-mobility robot, has made its global debut at REHACARE International 2026 – International Trade Fair for Rehabilitation and Care, which opened in Düsseldorf, Germany on 23 September and runs until 26 September. As the world's leading trade fair for rehabilitation, prevention, inclusion and care, REHACARE serves as a key international platform for industry exchange and product showcase.









QUORRA is a global physical AI company focused on Door-to-Door (D2D) mobility scenarios and dedicated to developing micro-mobility robots. Its first mass-produced model, the QUORRA X5, reimagines the form factor of conventional mobility aids. Equipped with five LiDAR sensors and front- and rear-facing cameras, it uses a fused LiDAR-vision perception system to capture a real-time, 360-degree view of its surroundings, while on-board AI algorithms handle environmental recognition and intelligent decision-making. When it detects pedestrians, obstacles, steps or uneven ground, the robot decelerates proactively and brakes to a stop within milliseconds. It autonomously adjusts speed and direction to steer around obstacles and pass through narrow passages, and comes to a safe stop when the environment ahead is impassable. Drop-off protection is also built in: on detecting a change in ground level, the robot brakes smoothly to avoid risk. Smart Cruise is being demonstrated live at the show - once engaged, the robot holds a set speed while continuously avoiding obstacles, freeing the user from constant joystick input; pulling the joystick backward exits the mode.









The robot features a 5-inch display showing real-time system status and key operating parameters, and users can switch between "Sport" and "Comfort" driving modes with a single tap. Over-the-air (OTA) updates enable continuous improvements to overall performance. A rear-view camera and reversing collision-avoidance system enable the robot to come to a smooth, controlled stop if an obstacle is detected while reversing. The high-end variant supports autonomous return-to-charge: within range of its charging base, it navigates and docks autonomously to recharge.









Through the iQUORRA app, users can remotely check battery level, online status and real-time location, and operate the robot via Bluetooth remote control within effective range. Built-in caregiver authorization and "Safe Zone" (geofencing) functions let caregivers define safe activity areas; if the robot leaves the preset boundaries, the system sends an immediate alert - preserving the user's mobility independence while strengthening safety oversight.

The QUORRA X5 has won two prestigious international design awards - the Red Dot Award: Design Concept and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA®) presented by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). Building on the practical foundation of a stable four-wheel chassis and joystick control, it adopts a foldable body and a wraparound cockpit, shedding the overtly medical look of traditional mobility aids for a design language closer to consumer electronics.

The QUORRA X5 holds CE marking for the European Union and UKCA marking for the United Kingdom, meeting the safety and technical standards of global markets.

CONTACT: Maggie Zhang...