MP CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid For Families Of Three Children Drowned During Ganesh Immersion

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed deep grief over the tragic drowning of three youths during a Ganesh idol immersion ceremony in Badnawar, Dhar district, describing the incident as heart-wrenching.

He has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased youth.

The Chief Minister said the heart-wrenching tragedy involving the drowning of three young men near a water body on Delchi Road in Badnawar during the Ganesh immersion is deeply saddening.

“My condolences are with all the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased youth,” he said in a post on X.

Yadav also prayed to Baba Mahakal for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday during the Ganesh idol immersion on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Three youths -- Pawan alias Kanha (19), son of Bhanwarlal Rathore and a resident of Subhash Marg; Rahul (20), son of Mukesh Prajapat and a resident of Saraswati Colony-18; and Nihal, son of Mukesh Bhambhi and also a resident of Saraswati Colony -- had gone to a pond on Delchi Road along with other friends to immerse the idol.

During the immersion, the three ventured into deep water and drowned. Bystanders pulled the youths out of the water and rushed them to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead after examination.

An atmosphere of mourning now prevails in the area. Upon receiving the news, the families of the deceased and a large number of local residents arrived at the hospital.

Tehsildar Suresh Nagar also visited the Civil Hospital, inquired about the details of the incident, and offered support to the grieving families.

Police reached the scene promptly, gathered information from villagers, registered a case, and initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation while ensuring necessary assistance reaches the affected families.