Ananya Panday Says 'Happy Birthday Handsome' As Dad Chunky Panday Tuns A Year Older

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday compiled an adorable birthday wish for her father, actor Chunky Panday, as he turned a year older on Saturday.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a throwback black-and-white picture of her father.

Wishing the 'Housefull' actor on his special day, Ananya wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday handsome! Love you papa (red heart emoji) @chunkypanday (sic)."

Chunky also reshared his daughter's post on his Instagram Stories and penned, "Annnchuuuuu", along with red heart and love-struck emojis.

Ananya's younger sister and Chunky's younger daughter, Rysa Panday, also dropped an old pic of her father on social media, along with a sweet birthday wish that read, "Happy birthday to the coolest dad (sic)", followed by a red heart emoji.

Ananya loves to share glimpses from her everyday life on social media, keeping the netizens hooked.

Recently, Ananya revealed that she was able to return home just in time to welcome her favourite, Ganpati Bappa.

Embracing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ananya expressed her joy in a heartfelt post that read,“Back home just in time for my fave to come home. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Her post also included a couple of images posing with her parents, father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavna Pandey.

Wearing multicoloured ethnic attire, Ananya was seen standing in front of the Ganpati Bappa idol with folded hands. In another snap, the 'CTRL' actress was seen with one of her fur babies.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya last graced the screen in Vivek Soni's directorial 'Chand Mera Dil,' co-starring Lakshya Lalwani.

The romantic entertainer chronicles the journey of two college students whose feelings for one another are put to the test as they step into adulthood and navigate the challenges and responsibilities of the real world.

'Chand Mera Dil' got a theatrical release on May 22 this year.