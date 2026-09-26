Saumya Tandon: It's A Dream For Any Actor To Be Directed By Sooraj Barjatya

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon, who was last seen in the blockbuster“Dhurandhar”, has penned a note filled with gratitude for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and said that it's a dream of any actor to be directed by him.

Saumya took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring her with Barjatya and other cast members from the sets of the upcoming film. She even posted a picture of the film's poster starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

The actress wrote in the caption:“It's a dream for any actor to be directed by #soorajbarjatiya sir. From the most happy set ever. I cherish every moment I spent on the sets of #yehpremmolliya.”

Saumya added:“I truly believe that the pure love you see on screen can only come from the real love that exists behind it. Thanks for this blissful experience @rajshrifilms with most beautiful cast and crew. See you in cinemas on 27th Nov.”

The title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was released recently and it gave a peek into the film's world. However, details related to the movie are still underwraps.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

Meanwhile, Saumya first appeared in the Afghan serial Khushi in 2008 as part of the international project, where she played the lead of an Afghan woman doctor.

She co-hosted Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with Shah Rukh Khan in 201. She has hosted Dance India Dance for 3 seasons. She co-hosted the Bournvita Quiz Contest, along with Derek O'Brien for three seasons.

The actress was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, where she played the role of Kareena's character's sister Roop.

In 2015, Tandon started playing the role of Anita in the comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She is also known as "gori mem" from the serial, due to her being referred to as the same in the show by Rohitashv Gour's character.