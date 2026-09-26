US-China Set Up SI Dialogue To Discuss AI Incidents, Weeks After Trump Asked Cos To Maintain Dominance Over Beijing

MENAFN - Live Mint) Weeks after US President Donald Trump asked artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the US not to slow down the development of the technology in an attempt to maintain dominance over China, Washington and Beijing on Friday (local time) decided to set up a "communication channel" for AI-related incidents.

The announcement was made by the White House following a short summit on breakthroughs, AFP reported. The announcement came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the US President in Washington, where the two leaders held discussions on several matters, including AI, bilateral trade and the ongoing war in Iran.

| China's cutest diplomats are back: Why Xi Jinping is gifting Pandas to America US-China form SI Dialogue: All you need to know

The White House, in a fact sheet, said that the US and China established a "US-China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue to exchange views on risks and benefits" of the technology, adding that the two leaders had agreed to use the term SI rather than AI.

The next exchange is likely to occur in November, the fact sheet added. Before the summit, the US President said, "Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is." In a Truth Social post, he added, "That is China's position also."

While Trump has consistently dismissed fears that rapidly evolving technology could pose a threat to humanity, despite two of the leading AI companies in the world issuing a warning, his Chinese counterpart took a more measured approach and expressed support for the idea that the technology should be developed under human control.

| Trump dismisses concerns over growing AI risks, rejects call to slow development

Xi also called for the two sides to manage their superpower rivalry and ensure that AI development continues to remain under human control. He added, "We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control."

Trump hosts Xi in Washington

Separately, Trump and Xi also confirmed that they would meet for a third and fourth time this year at two international summits that will be held in China and the US.

The White House also highlighted several agreements reached during the visit, including China's commitment to purchase at least 10 million metric tons of US coal in 2027 and 2028.

The two countries also agreed to provide more favourable tariff terms for $30 billion worth of "non-sensitive goods" traded in each direction. In addition, two Chinese pandas were set to arrive at a US zoo.

Throughout Xi's visit, Trump rolled out the red carpet for him, treating the Chinese President to a state banquet attended by tech titans, military parades, a flyover, and a tour of his new White House helipad and ballroom.

| Trump warns Xi against support for Iran - China gives conflicting assurances

The latest developments highlight the growing importance of AI in US-China relations, with both countries seeking to address the opportunities and risks associated with the rapid advancement of the technology.

(with agency inputs)