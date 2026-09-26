Kamlesh Sawant Aka Gaitonde Of Drishyam On Ajay Devgn Recalling Working With Him In Khakee

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Kamlesh Sawant, who plays the sharp and persistent cop Gaitonde in the Drishyam franchise, has recalled his experience of working with Ajay Devgn, taking a trip down memory lane to their first collaboration in Khakee and later sharing screen space with him in Drishyam.

Sawant first worked with Devgn in the 2004 film Khakee, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Eleven years later, the two reunited for Drishyam, which saw Sawant step into the shoes of Gaitonde, the police officer determined to uncover the truth surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar and his family.

Recalling his experience from the sets of the first Drishyam, Sawant said he generally prefers to focus on his character and performance rather than approach leading stars during shoots.

“In 2004 I did Khakee with Ajay Devgn which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, after 11 years, we were doing Drishyam 1 in Goa, I usually don't go upto superstars and disturb them on shoot days and rather focus on my character's take.”

Sawant then recalled an interaction with Devgn that stayed with him. According to the actor, Devgn recognised him from Khakee and personally walked up to him while they were shooting Drishyam in Goa.

“One day Ajay Devgn sir saw me and walked up to me and said,“Kamlesh Tu Khakee mein tha na, black mein, mein tuje goli marta hu.” and then he said,“Now everyone around wanted to know who is playing Gaitonde, let's make the best of his character.” I replied,“Nahi sir, iss character ko nibhane ki, nayae dene ki mein puri koshish karunga.” So, that is the kind of Legend Ajay Devgn is, he himself walked up to have a conversation with me, and it is a very big deal for a character actor like me.”

Gaitonde went on to become a memorable part of the Drishyam franchise, with his suspicion over Vijay Salgaonkar and his family forming an important thread in the story. In Drishyam The Conclusion, the character returns with a renewed determination to crack the case.

This time, Gaitonde joins hands with SP Crime Branch Officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, as the investigation takes a fresh turn and the pressure on Vijay and his family intensifies.

The upcoming film marks the final chapter of the celebrated franchise and brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. The film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Drishyam The Conclusion is set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.