Third Video Of Alleged Harassment Of Young Girl Surfaces In Samastipur Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) A third video purportedly showing the harassment of a young girl has surfaced on social media in Bihar's Samastipur district, days after similar videos from the Karpurigram and Musrigharari areas triggered police action.

The latest video is reportedly from the Kalyanpur block. However, the authenticity of the footage, as well as the time and location at which it was recorded, has not been independently verified.

An investigation will be required to establish the circumstances surrounding the video.

In the video, a young girl is seen standing on a road while several youths allegedly harass her and record the incident.

One of the youths, wearing a vest, is seen repeatedly holding her hand as she attempts to move away.

The girl repeatedly asks the youths to let her go and says that she will call her brother.

The youths allegedly respond by telling her to call him. At one point, another youth appeared to move towards her in an aggressive manner and slapped her.

The incident appears to have taken place in a public area, with other people visible nearby.

The footage does not show anyone intervening to assist the girl.

A youth standing beside a motorcycle is also visible towards the end of the video.

According to reports, police took cognisance of the matter, identified and arrested the accused allegedly involved in the incident and subsequently produced them before the court, following which they were sent to judicial custody.

On Friday, authorities also reportedly used bulldozers to remove alleged encroachments or demolish properties linked to the accused.

The police action comes amid heightened scrutiny in Samastipur following the circulation of multiple videos allegedly showing harassment of women.

Before the latest footage surfaced, two separate videos allegedly depicting incidents involving women had circulated from the Karpurigram and Musrigharari areas of Samastipur.

In one of the videos, a young girl and a man travelling on a scooter are allegedly seen being surrounded by a crowd.

Some individuals in the crowd are accused of verbally abusing and physically assaulting them, while others remain present at the scene.

Following the circulation of that footage, police initiated an investigation and arrested one of the accused, according to reports.

The latest video is being examined separately, and its authenticity, location and date of recording remain to be established through investigation.