RJD MP's 'Bharat Ratna' Dig At BJP Over 'Padma Bhushan' For CEC

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Saturday took a dig at BJP MP and West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya over his remark that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar deserves“at the very least, the Padma Bhushan”, saying he“bows to his wisdom” amid the ongoing political controversy over the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said that given the BJP leader's“level of wisdom”, he should instead be the first to receive the Bharat Ratna.“I bow to his 'wisdom,' at the very least. I know Samik ji; he is a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha and also a state president. Given that level of 'wisdom' and in this climate where accounts of theft and dacoity have surfaced backed by evidence, he should be the first to receive the Bharat Ratna for such a mindset. Only then should anyone else be considered,” Jha said.

Bhattacharya Defends EC's Role in West Bengal

Bhattacharya had strongly backed CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid criticism from opposition parties and praised the conduct of elections in West Bengal.“The fact is, even the Congress party itself doesn't heed Rahul Gandhi's words; they don't take him seriously... Gyanesh Kumar deserves, at the very least, the Padma Bhushan,” Bhattacharya said while speaking to reporters.

He also said that people in West Bengal were able to exercise their franchise without intimidation and claimed that the Election Commission had taken steps to remove the names of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators from voter lists.“The people of West Bengal are delighted that, after so long, intimidation was kept at bay. There were no incidents of murder, and people were actually allowed to cast their votes,” Bhattacharya said.

Jha Calls for Supreme Court Intervention

Meanwhile, Jha also expressed hope that the Supreme Court would take note of the controversy surrounding the functioning of the Election Commission and consider the matter on its own initiative.“I hope, in fact, I have firm belief-that the Honourable Supreme Court, on its own initiative and at its level, will consider this a crucial issue and give directions after an expedited hearing,” Jha said.

Describing the situation as an“institutional collapse”, Jha said the Supreme Court was an alternative for those seeking recourse.“This is because it is a case of institutional collapse-not just a crisis, but a collapse. When it is a case of institutional collapse, where does a person look for alternatives? The alternative is the Honourable Supreme Court-a flickering light in a pitch-black cave,” he said.

Broader Controversy Over ECI Functioning

Jha's remarks come amid a broader political controversy over reports of differences within the ECI during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also called on the poll panel to clarify reports of differences among its members and said the“real fact” should be brought before the media and the country.

The Indian Express has reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded 14 written dissents or objections over a 10-month period. The Election Commission has maintained that internal notes, queries and discussions are part of its institutional functioning and that final decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously. (ANI)

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