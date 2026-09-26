Ajay Devgn, Amruta Fadnavis Lead Juhu Beach Clean-Up Post-Visarjan

Actor Ajay Devgn joined Amruta Fadnavis and civic leaders at Juhu Beach on Saturday for the 'Sea Shore Shine' biggest clean-up drive 2026, organised by Divyaj Foundation in partnership with the BMC and Mumbai Police, a day after Ganpati Visarjan. The clean-up drive at 'A' Gate, Juhu Beach, brought together public figures, civic officials, students, NGOs, volunteers and citizens to raise awareness about marine pollution, post-festival waste management and sustained civic participation in protecting Mumbai's coastline.

Actor Ajay Devgn on Collective Responsibility

Actor Ajay Devgn, who supported the initiative, said,“Clean beaches are not the responsibility of one organisation or one authority alone. They reflect the collective discipline and concern of citizens. I am happy to support Divyaj Foundation's initiative, which reminds us that real change begins when people come together for a larger cause.” Addressing the media at the event, Devgn also said,“Because this is a creative initiative. I wanted to thank the whole team... so I want to be a part of it, and I am a part of it.”

Amruta Fadnavis: An Emotional Commitment to the City

Fadnavis, who spearheads Divyaj Foundation, said the campaign was intended to encourage greater ownership of Mumbai's environment, particularly among young people.“The sea gives Mumbai its identity, its beauty and its spirit. Keeping our shores clean is not just a civic responsibility, it is an emotional commitment to the city we love. Through Sea Shore Shine, we hope to encourage more people, especially the youth, to take ownership of our environment and become active participants in protecting it,” she said.

Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis said the initiative followed the waste generated on the beach after Ganpati immersion and stressed that environmental responsibility should extend beyond a single event.“Today, we have come to Juhu Beach for the“Sea Shore Shine” campaign, organised by the Divyaj Foundation in partnership with the BMC and Mumbai Police. As you can see, there is a significant amount of waste on the beach following the Ganpati immersion. When children and young people participate in initiatives like this, it creates awareness and helps them understand what it means to live responsibly. While we must uphold our cultural traditions, programs like this also teach us how to celebrate our festivals in an eco-friendly manner. This should not be a one-day event; it needs to become a habit. We need to learn how to live in a way that supports environmental sustainability”, she said.

Civic Leaders on Awareness and Collective Action

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the programme was aimed at creating awareness about natural resources and water bodies.“This beach-cleanup program has been organised through a collaboration between the Divyaj Foundation and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The primary objective is to raise awareness among young people about the immense importance of our natural resources and water bodies. Mumbai's identity is closely connected to its coastline and the sea. Therefore, keeping the sea clean and protecting it is a collective responsibility. Today's program is a symbolic effort to promote this awareness among all citizens of Mumbai, especially the youth. It is important that we understand the value of our natural resources and take collective steps to protect and preserve them for future generations”, Bhide said.

BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam also highlighted the participation of different sections of society in the drive.“Today, the Divyaj Foundation has organised a beach cleanup drive here at Juhu Beach to assist the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the participation of various organisations from all walks of society. School and college students, spiritual organisations, NGOs, and others coming together to support the BMC in this wonderful initiative...” Satam said.

On the arrangements made for idol immersion, Satam added,“Regarding the arrangements made by the BMC across the city, we noted that 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the idols were immersed in these artificial ponds, with only a few large idols being immersed in the sea. This is an excellent initiative organised by the BMC, a significant step taken to protect our marine environment.”

Widespread Participation in the Drive

The event also saw the participation of Ram Kadam, MLA from Ghatkopar, as well as Seema Singh, founder of Meghashrey; Sukhraj Nahar, founder of Nahar International School and chairman and managing director of Nahar Group; Sujay Jairaj, educationist, entrepreneur and trustee of the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust and chairperson of Chatrabhuj Narsee School; Mazhar Nadiadwala, managing director of Dome Entertainment Group; Brajesh Murarka of Murarka Group; and Sagar Jain of Association of Social Beyond Boundaries.

Divija Fadnavis, daughter of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also participated in the drive and spoke about individual responsibility towards the city and its oceans.“I think it's a really important cause, and I believe the welfare of our city and our oceans is our own responsibility; we shouldn't expect everything to just happen on its own. We should actively participate, just as so many students and NGOs are doing today. So, this is an amazing cause, and I think it should be a starting point for all of us to take responsibility,” she said.

Promoting a Sustainable Message

The morning included volunteer registration, clean-up preparations and public awareness activities, along with songs and campaign videos promoting a“Do Not Litter” message. Holistic health guru Dr Mickey Mehta also addressed students and guests on conscious living, health and environmental responsibility. Guests were felicitated with green planters instead of flowers as part of the campaign's sustainability message.

The drive followed Ganpati Visarjan on September 25, which marked the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that began on September 14. Devotees across India observed immersion rituals on Anant Chaturdashi following days of prayers and festivities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)