Last ODI World Cup For India: Virat Kohli Vows To Give Everything

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli has confirmed that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will be his final ODI World Cup for India and expressed his desire to give everything in pursuit of the title.

A Final Push for Glory

Speaking to JioStar, the former India captain highlighted the added challenge of competing in foreign conditions and said sustaining high intensity throughout the tournament requires a significant physical and mental effort. "Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you. For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there," he added, while speaking to JioStar The upcoming ODI World Cup will be jointly held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 4 to November 21, 2027.

The Indian batting stalwart has featured in two ODI World Cup finals, in 2011 and 2023, both held in India. While he lifted the coveted trophy once in 2011, the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the 2023 final.

The Unique Challenge of a 50-Over World Cup

Kohli said the intensity and demands of a 50-over World Cup make it a unique challenge and revealed that the upcoming tournament is a major source of motivation for him. "The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal," Kohli said.

Kohli's Unmatched ODI Record

In the ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli has played 37 matches, scoring 1,795 runs in 37 innings at an average of 59.83. The right-handed batter has registered 5 centuries and 12 fifties in the tournament, with a highest score of 117 and a strike rate of 88.20.

Kohli, who has been a key figure in India's ODI setup for more than a decade, said his aim is to help India win the World Cup and that he is ready to put in everything required for the goal. "Of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready," the 37-year-old said.

Kohli has amassed 14,941 runs in 302 ODI innings at an average of 58.59. The right-handed batter has smashed 54 centuries and 79 fifties in the format, with a highest score of 183 and a strike rate of 93.95.

Road to 2027: Preparations Underway

India are now shifting their focus towards 50-over cricket, with the ODI series against West Indies forming part of their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. They are scheduled to play five ODIs in New Zealand and three against Sri Lanka later this year, followed by three ODIs against Zimbabwe at the start of 2027. The first ODI of West Indies' tour of India will start at 2 PM IST on Sunday, and we can watch the match live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

India's ODI squad against West Indies: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir. (ANI)

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