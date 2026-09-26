403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Hails PM Modi’s 25-Year Journey of Public Service, Lauds Nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’
(MENAFN- Liker Series) NEW DELHI: Praising the landmark milestone marking a quarter-century of dedicated governance, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has extended his heartiest appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monumental 25-year journey in public life.
Commending the nationwide rollout of the BJP's month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that this historic period stands as a golden testament to tireless nation-building, unmatched administrative resolve, and uncompromising commitment to the welfare of the common citizen. He highlighted that from transforming India's economic landscape to empowering marginalized communities, youth, and women, PM Modi has fundamentally redefined the core principles of public service (Seva).
"For 25 continuous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lived every single moment for the progress of the motherland, steering India from strength to strength and establishing its unshakeable stature as a global leader," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon noted. He added that the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp' initiatives serve as an inspiring reminder of how visionary leadership can successfully guide a nation toward the collective resolve of Viksit Bharat.
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon concluded by wishing grand success to the month-long nationwide campaign, emphasizing that millions of citizens and social workers stand unified in celebrating a legacy built on absolute integrity, sacrifice, and visionary governance.
Commending the nationwide rollout of the BJP's month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that this historic period stands as a golden testament to tireless nation-building, unmatched administrative resolve, and uncompromising commitment to the welfare of the common citizen. He highlighted that from transforming India's economic landscape to empowering marginalized communities, youth, and women, PM Modi has fundamentally redefined the core principles of public service (Seva).
"For 25 continuous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lived every single moment for the progress of the motherland, steering India from strength to strength and establishing its unshakeable stature as a global leader," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon noted. He added that the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp' initiatives serve as an inspiring reminder of how visionary leadership can successfully guide a nation toward the collective resolve of Viksit Bharat.
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon concluded by wishing grand success to the month-long nationwide campaign, emphasizing that millions of citizens and social workers stand unified in celebrating a legacy built on absolute integrity, sacrifice, and visionary governance.
Liker Series
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment