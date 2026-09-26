Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Hails PM Modi’s 25-Year Journey of Public Service, Lauds Nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Hails PM Modi’s 25-Year Journey of Public Service, Lauds Nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’


2026-09-26 04:26:23
(MENAFN- Liker Series) NEW DELHI: Praising the landmark milestone marking a quarter-century of dedicated governance, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has extended his heartiest appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monumental 25-year journey in public life. 
Commending the nationwide rollout of the BJP's month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that this historic period stands as a golden testament to tireless nation-building, unmatched administrative resolve, and uncompromising commitment to the welfare of the common citizen. He highlighted that from transforming India's economic landscape to empowering marginalized communities, youth, and women, PM Modi has fundamentally redefined the core principles of public service (Seva). 
"For 25 continuous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lived every single moment for the progress of the motherland, steering India from strength to strength and establishing its unshakeable stature as a global leader," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon noted. He added that the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp' initiatives serve as an inspiring reminder of how visionary leadership can successfully guide a nation toward the collective resolve of Viksit Bharat.
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon concluded by wishing grand success to the month-long nationwide campaign, emphasizing that millions of citizens and social workers stand unified in celebrating a legacy built on absolute integrity, sacrifice, and visionary governance.

MENAFN26092026005698012489ID1111718861



Liker Series

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search