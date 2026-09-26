403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exclusive Interview with Vinay Jain: Building GADOTT into an Indian Luxury Brand with a Global Outlook
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
As India’s luxury home and wellness landscape evolves, the bathroom is increasingly emerging as a space for more than functionality—it is becoming a private environment for comfort, personalisation and everyday wellbeing. At the forefront of this shift is GADOTT, an Indian luxury bath and wellness brand that brings together design, technology, craftsmanship and experience-led retail to redefine contemporary bathroom spaces. In this conversation, Vinay Jain, Founder & MD, GADOTT, shares his perspective on the changing aspirations of Indian consumers, the growing convergence of luxury and wellness, the role of Indian design in creating globally relevant products, and GADOTT’s vision for shaping the next generation of luxury bathroom experiences.
Q: What market gap did you identify in India’s luxury bath and wellness segment that led to the creation of GADOTT?
Vinay Jain: The idea behind GADOTT came from a gap I observed over many years of working in the bathware and sanitaryware industry. India had a growing appetite for premium and luxury bathroom spaces, but consumers often faced two very different choices: international brands at a significant premium, or products that were more accessible but didn't always offer the same combination of design, engineering, and finish.
We saw an opportunity to build an Indian brand that could bridge this gap without treating luxury as simply a price point. The objective was to bring together refined design, reliable technology, precision and an understanding of Indian requirements.
GADOTT was built on this belief. We combine Italian design, German technology, French precision and Indian craftsmanship, while developing our products with a close understanding of Indian homes and consumer needs.
For us, the larger opportunity was to change the perception of the bathroom itself. It is not merely a functional space. It can be a private sanctuary and an important part of how people experience comfort and wellbeing every day.
Q. How is GADOTT combining design, technology and functionality to redefine the experience of luxury bathrooms in India?
Vinay Jain: At GADOTT, we do not see design, technology and functionality as separate elements. They have to work together.
Our design approach focuses on creating products that have a strong visual identity but remain intuitive in everyday use. At the same time, engineering has to work quietly in the background to deliver reliability, precision and consistency. Our collections include both statement-led designs and more understated contemporary forms, allowing architects, designers and homeowners to create different bathroom experiences.
The wellness aspect is equally important. We believe the bathroom is one of the few spaces in the home where people can genuinely disconnect from the outside world. Therefore, water, temperature, touch, movement and visual details all become part of the experience.
Collections such as AURIS explore contemporary luxury through architectural forms, tactile detailing and dual-tone finishes, while REGALIA draws from heritage-inspired aesthetics and translates them into a more contemporary luxury language.
Ultimately, our aim is not to add technology for the sake of technology. It is to make the experience more intuitive, comfortable and refined.
Q. What role does Indian design sensibility play in GADOTT’s products while ensuring they meet global standards of luxury and innovation?
Vinay Jain: For us, being an Indian brand does not mean choosing between Indian identity and global design standards. We believe the two can coexist.
India has an extraordinary design heritage, from architecture and craftsmanship to materials, colours, proportions and ornamentation. We want to draw from that richness without simply reproducing traditional forms. The idea is to interpret heritage through a contemporary lens.
REGALIA is one example of this approach. The collection takes cues from heritage and translates them into a modern luxury bathroom language. Similarly, our broader portfolio allows us to explore both heritage-inspired and internationally contemporary aesthetics.
At the same time, we are very conscious that today's Indian consumer is globally exposed. They travel, experience international hospitality and understand global design vocabulary. Therefore, an Indian luxury brand must be capable of meeting those expectations in terms of design, engineering, finish and functionality.
Our ambition is to demonstrate that Indian brands can create products that stand confidently alongside international benchmarks while retaining their own perspective.
Q. As Indian consumers increasingly seek experiential luxury, how do you see the luxury bathware and wellness category evolving, and where does GADOTT see the biggest opportunity?
Vinay Jain: Luxury in the bathroom is moving from ownership to experience.
Consumers are increasingly looking at their homes as spaces for comfort, personalisation and wellbeing. The bathroom is becoming an important part of this shift. People want more than a beautiful fixture; they want a space that feels considered, calming and personal.
This is where the convergence of bathware and wellness becomes particularly interesting. Water experience, ergonomics, lighting, materials, finishes and technology can collectively transform a routine into a ritual.
I also believe that the architect and interior designer community will play a major role in this evolution. They are increasingly influencing how consumers think about bathrooms, and they are looking for products that give them greater freedom to create distinctive spaces.
That is why GADOTT is investing not only in products but also in experience-led retail and stronger engagement with the design community. Our Luxury Experience Centre in Rajouri Garden was created with this thinking in mind to allow customers and professionals to experience the products, finishes and design language rather than simply view them in a catalogue.
The biggest opportunity, in my view, is to make luxury wellness more integrated into everyday Indian homes while continuing to raise the design and engineering benchmarks of the category.
Q. What is GADOTT’s vision for the next phase of growth in terms of product innovation, experience-led retail, market expansion and building global relevance?
Vinay Jain: Our next phase is about building GADOTT into a much broader Indian luxury bath and wellness brand with a strong global outlook.
Product innovation will remain at the centre of this journey. We want to continue expanding our portfolio across bath, wellness and essentials, while developing collections that respond to different design preferences, from heritage-inspired luxury to contemporary minimalism.
The second pillar is experience-led retail. Our first Luxury Experience Centre in Delhi marked an important transition for us from being primarily product-focused to becoming a brand that customers can experience physically. We see experience centres and carefully selected retail and trade partnerships as important touchpoints as we expand across markets. The company has publicly outlined an ambition of reaching ₹200 crore in revenue over the next three to five years through this model, along with expansion across key metro markets.
The third pillar is our relationship with the architecture and design community. Our participation at ARC Asia in Jaipur was part of this larger effort to engage with designers not only as customers, but as collaborators in shaping the future of bathroom design.
Finally, we want GADOTT to contribute to a larger conversation about what Indian design and manufacturing can achieve. Our global relevance will not come from trying to imitate international brands. It will come from creating products with international standards while developing a distinct Indian point of view.
That is the larger vision, to build GADOTT as a brand that represents confidence in Indian design, technology, craftsmanship and the ability to create luxury experiences for a global audience.
As India’s luxury home and wellness landscape evolves, the bathroom is increasingly emerging as a space for more than functionality—it is becoming a private environment for comfort, personalisation and everyday wellbeing. At the forefront of this shift is GADOTT, an Indian luxury bath and wellness brand that brings together design, technology, craftsmanship and experience-led retail to redefine contemporary bathroom spaces. In this conversation, Vinay Jain, Founder & MD, GADOTT, shares his perspective on the changing aspirations of Indian consumers, the growing convergence of luxury and wellness, the role of Indian design in creating globally relevant products, and GADOTT’s vision for shaping the next generation of luxury bathroom experiences.
Q: What market gap did you identify in India’s luxury bath and wellness segment that led to the creation of GADOTT?
Vinay Jain: The idea behind GADOTT came from a gap I observed over many years of working in the bathware and sanitaryware industry. India had a growing appetite for premium and luxury bathroom spaces, but consumers often faced two very different choices: international brands at a significant premium, or products that were more accessible but didn't always offer the same combination of design, engineering, and finish.
We saw an opportunity to build an Indian brand that could bridge this gap without treating luxury as simply a price point. The objective was to bring together refined design, reliable technology, precision and an understanding of Indian requirements.
GADOTT was built on this belief. We combine Italian design, German technology, French precision and Indian craftsmanship, while developing our products with a close understanding of Indian homes and consumer needs.
For us, the larger opportunity was to change the perception of the bathroom itself. It is not merely a functional space. It can be a private sanctuary and an important part of how people experience comfort and wellbeing every day.
Q. How is GADOTT combining design, technology and functionality to redefine the experience of luxury bathrooms in India?
Vinay Jain: At GADOTT, we do not see design, technology and functionality as separate elements. They have to work together.
Our design approach focuses on creating products that have a strong visual identity but remain intuitive in everyday use. At the same time, engineering has to work quietly in the background to deliver reliability, precision and consistency. Our collections include both statement-led designs and more understated contemporary forms, allowing architects, designers and homeowners to create different bathroom experiences.
The wellness aspect is equally important. We believe the bathroom is one of the few spaces in the home where people can genuinely disconnect from the outside world. Therefore, water, temperature, touch, movement and visual details all become part of the experience.
Collections such as AURIS explore contemporary luxury through architectural forms, tactile detailing and dual-tone finishes, while REGALIA draws from heritage-inspired aesthetics and translates them into a more contemporary luxury language.
Ultimately, our aim is not to add technology for the sake of technology. It is to make the experience more intuitive, comfortable and refined.
Q. What role does Indian design sensibility play in GADOTT’s products while ensuring they meet global standards of luxury and innovation?
Vinay Jain: For us, being an Indian brand does not mean choosing between Indian identity and global design standards. We believe the two can coexist.
India has an extraordinary design heritage, from architecture and craftsmanship to materials, colours, proportions and ornamentation. We want to draw from that richness without simply reproducing traditional forms. The idea is to interpret heritage through a contemporary lens.
REGALIA is one example of this approach. The collection takes cues from heritage and translates them into a modern luxury bathroom language. Similarly, our broader portfolio allows us to explore both heritage-inspired and internationally contemporary aesthetics.
At the same time, we are very conscious that today's Indian consumer is globally exposed. They travel, experience international hospitality and understand global design vocabulary. Therefore, an Indian luxury brand must be capable of meeting those expectations in terms of design, engineering, finish and functionality.
Our ambition is to demonstrate that Indian brands can create products that stand confidently alongside international benchmarks while retaining their own perspective.
Q. As Indian consumers increasingly seek experiential luxury, how do you see the luxury bathware and wellness category evolving, and where does GADOTT see the biggest opportunity?
Vinay Jain: Luxury in the bathroom is moving from ownership to experience.
Consumers are increasingly looking at their homes as spaces for comfort, personalisation and wellbeing. The bathroom is becoming an important part of this shift. People want more than a beautiful fixture; they want a space that feels considered, calming and personal.
This is where the convergence of bathware and wellness becomes particularly interesting. Water experience, ergonomics, lighting, materials, finishes and technology can collectively transform a routine into a ritual.
I also believe that the architect and interior designer community will play a major role in this evolution. They are increasingly influencing how consumers think about bathrooms, and they are looking for products that give them greater freedom to create distinctive spaces.
That is why GADOTT is investing not only in products but also in experience-led retail and stronger engagement with the design community. Our Luxury Experience Centre in Rajouri Garden was created with this thinking in mind to allow customers and professionals to experience the products, finishes and design language rather than simply view them in a catalogue.
The biggest opportunity, in my view, is to make luxury wellness more integrated into everyday Indian homes while continuing to raise the design and engineering benchmarks of the category.
Q. What is GADOTT’s vision for the next phase of growth in terms of product innovation, experience-led retail, market expansion and building global relevance?
Vinay Jain: Our next phase is about building GADOTT into a much broader Indian luxury bath and wellness brand with a strong global outlook.
Product innovation will remain at the centre of this journey. We want to continue expanding our portfolio across bath, wellness and essentials, while developing collections that respond to different design preferences, from heritage-inspired luxury to contemporary minimalism.
The second pillar is experience-led retail. Our first Luxury Experience Centre in Delhi marked an important transition for us from being primarily product-focused to becoming a brand that customers can experience physically. We see experience centres and carefully selected retail and trade partnerships as important touchpoints as we expand across markets. The company has publicly outlined an ambition of reaching ₹200 crore in revenue over the next three to five years through this model, along with expansion across key metro markets.
The third pillar is our relationship with the architecture and design community. Our participation at ARC Asia in Jaipur was part of this larger effort to engage with designers not only as customers, but as collaborators in shaping the future of bathroom design.
Finally, we want GADOTT to contribute to a larger conversation about what Indian design and manufacturing can achieve. Our global relevance will not come from trying to imitate international brands. It will come from creating products with international standards while developing a distinct Indian point of view.
That is the larger vision, to build GADOTT as a brand that represents confidence in Indian design, technology, craftsmanship and the ability to create luxury experiences for a global audience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment