Australian Naturopath Barbara O'neill Detained In Qatar, Released After Hours Of Questioning

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Australian naturopath Barbara O'Neill was arrested in Qatar and later released, according to a video shared on her official Instagram handle.

In the clip, Barbara recalled the incident, saying that the arrest took place at around 9 pm when she was preparing to go to bed.

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She said that around 8 men arrived at her accommodation, one of whom identified himself as being from Qatar's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and told her that she had to accompany them to the police station.

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She said that a policewoman accompanied her while she changed before she was taken to the police station.

'Incredibly unnerving'

Barbara described the experience as 'incredibly unnerving' and said she became emotional while being questioned.“I did cry,” she said, recalling that an officer asked why she was crying and told her that they had not hurt her.

She said the entire experience has 'been really upsetting'.

Barbara said that she told the officer that she had“done nothing wrong”. She claimed that the authorities eventually decided that she did not pose a threat to public safety and allowed her to return to her hotel instead of keeping her in a cell overnight and to come back at 7am instead.

She said she returned as directed and spent around five hours at the police station, accompanied by two women, one of whom she referred to as her“Middle Eastern daughter”.

She said she was later questioned by the head prosecutor and two lawyers, who told her, 'No, you don't have a ban. You can travel.'

Barbara said that she was subsequently allowed to leave Qatar and returned to Dubai, where she is now with her husband, Micheal, who also appeared in the video.

The couple did not provide details about the specific allegation or offence that led to Barbara's arrest.

Australian naturopath Barbara O'Neill has gained an international following for promoting natural remedies, nutrition and lifestyle-based approaches to health. However, some of her health claims have faced criticism from medical and health authorities.

In August, Egypt's Medical Syndicate called for action over a training course O'Neill was scheduled to present in El Gouna, Hurghada, in November, citing concerns over what it described as misleading and unverified health claims.

The syndicate said it had taken urgent measures to protect public health and prevent the promotion of medical information that is not supported by scientific evidence.

It also said O'Neill is not licensed to practise medicine in Egypt and referred to a permanent prohibition issued by Australian authorities following an official investigation.

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