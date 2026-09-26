GCC Condemns Houthi Attacks On Riyadh And Khamis Mushait As Dangerous Escalation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, describing the escalation as a grave violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a direct threat to the safety of civilians and regional stability.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said in a statement that the GCC states stand united with Saudi Arabia and fully support all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called on the international community to adopt a firm position to put an end to the repeated Houthi attacks.

