KPMG Outlines Azerbaijan's Transformation Into A Regional Business Platform

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Access to skilled professionals, international standards and business infrastructure, as well as access to new markets, are essential for Azerbaijan to become a regional business platform, Vitaliy Yakovlev, managing partner of KPMG Azerbaijan and partner and head of infrastructure for KPMG in the Caucasus and Central Asia, said Saturday at the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

“The issue is not only about attracting investment to Azerbaijan, but also about creating conditions for the country to become a platform for business,” he said.

“I think we need at least three components for this to happen. And Azerbaijan is in a fairly good position in all these areas,” Yakovlev said.

He identified access to skilled professionals as the first condition.

“Since we work extensively with the younger population, we see that the quality of education is improving, as is professional expertise. A large number of international companies, including companies like ours with a significant presence, operate in Azerbaijan. This also helps establish relevant principles and contributes to the development of education. The number of professional programs in information technology and engineering is also increasing in the country,” he said.

Yakovlev identified international standards and appropriate business infrastructure as the second condition.

“Here, I think Azerbaijan is also in a fairly good position, as many companies operate in line with international financial and other standards, as well as compliance principles,” he said.

Access to new markets is the third condition, according to Yakovlev.

“One of the main themes of this conference is connectivity, including regional connectivity, which Azerbaijan has in terms of transport corridors. Of course, this includes the Middle Corridor, the energy corridor and other areas,” he said.