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President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Ceremony For Minkand Small Hydroelectric Power Plant And Textile Cluster Production Facility (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September 26, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Baku Congress Center-with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev-for the "Textile Cluster" production facility of "Textile Horizon" LLC at the Mingachevir Industrial Park, conducted via an online format.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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