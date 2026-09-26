BJP Slams Karnataka Govt Over Removal Of Ganesh Idol At Bidadi Farmers' Protest Site

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sept 26 (IANS) The removal of a Ganesh idol by Karnataka Police during an operation to clear a road blockade at a farmers' protest against the proposed Bidadi Township project has triggered a political controversy, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of disregarding both farmers' concerns and religious sentiments.

The police action took place on Friday when authorities moved to clear the Bidadi-Harohalli main road, which had been blocked by protesting farmers. Videos showing police personnel lifting and removing the Ganesh idol installed at the protest site have since gone viral on social media.

Farmers opposing the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project had been staging an indefinite hunger strike near Bairamangala since September 21 and had installed the idol at the protest venue, where daily prayers were being offered.

According to reports, police intervened after protesters blocked the roadway using tractors, bullock carts and other vehicles. As part of the operation to restore traffic movement, police removed the idol that had been placed on the road and cleared other obstructions from the site. Several protesters, including women farmers, were reportedly detained during the exercise.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said the government should have focused on addressing the farmers'“legitimate demands” rather than removing the Ganesh idol from the protest venue.

“Removing the Ganesh idol installed at the place where farmers are staging a satyagraha for their legitimate demands is an act that hurts the sentiments of farmers and Hindu religious practices,” Ashoka said. He further alleged that the government had found time to clear the idol but had failed to respond to the grievances raised by the farmers.

Criticising the administration led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ashoka said the government should engage with the protesting farmers, respect religious practices and immediately hold talks to resolve concerns related to land acquisition for the township project.

“The government should not evade the farmers' problems. It should immediately listen to the demands of the Bidadi farmers and provide justice,” he said, adding that the farmers' movement and their religious devotion could not be suppressed.

The controversy has also revived memories of a previous incident during the tenure of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when the seizure of a Ganesh idol by police and its placement inside a police vehicle had sparked widespread criticism after images and videos of the incident circulated online.