Harish Rawat Appears Before ED In 2016 UKSSSC Exam Irregularity Case

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Dehradun on Saturday, saying he came alone after seeking blessings of his late mother, Maa Jagdamba and Mother Earth.

Speaking before entering the ED office, Rawat said he had neither called anyone nor asked anyone to accompany him.“I have not called anyone, nor have I asked anyone to come. The ED summoned me, so I came here quietly,” he said.

Probe into 2016 Exam Irregularities

The former Chief Minister was summoned by the ED in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2016 Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari (VPDO) examination.

Rawat had earlier said that the ED issued a notice to him two days before his appearance and sought several documents from him in connection with the 2016 matter.“ED sent me a notice 2 days back in connection with a 2016 matter. They have demanded several documents from me...I have come to the ED office now,” Rawat had said.

His office had also confirmed over the phone that the ED notice sought details from the former Chief Minister concerning his residence, business interests, properties and bank accounts.

The development comes after the ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Dehradun in connection with its probe into alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2016 UKSSSC VPDO examination. The agency had searched the premises of Rawat's personal assistant, Chandan Singh Jeena, and reported the recovery of Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches.

Rawat Steps Down from Party Posts

The ED action had also been followed by Rawat's decision to step down from two Congress positions on September 11. Rawat had said he did not want any action or conduct on his part to weaken the party's ongoing fight.

“Therefore, after remembering my Isht Devta, I have taken a major decision. I am not holding any government post, so there is no question of resigning from one. However, I am a member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee executive and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee at the national level. I would like to respectfully step down from both these positions, because I do not want the party's struggle to be weakened in any way because of me,” he had said.

Rawat's appearance before the ED on Saturday comes as the agency continues its probe into the alleged irregularities in the 2016 recruitment examination.

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