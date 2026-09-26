Asian Games: Prez Murmu Hails Mixed Doubles Squash, Women's Kabaddi, 50M 3P Teams On Medal Haul

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India's women's kabaddi team, squash mixed doubles pair Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar, and shooters Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.

Hailing the Indian shooting trio for their silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event, Murmu highlighted the collective effort behind their podium finish.

“Warmest congratulations to Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your achievement reflects the strength of teamwork and shared determination. May this success inspire you to aim even higher,” the president wrote on X.

The Indian trio combined for a score of 1,763-90x to finish second behind China, while Kazakhstan took the bronze medal. Tilottama led the Indian effort with 590-32x, Vidarsa contributed 588-29x and Ashi added 585-29x to the team total.

Murmu also congratulated Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar after the Indian pair secured bronze in the mixed doubles squash event. Their medal came after a competitive run through the draw, with the experienced Joshna and Velavan combining to deliver India a podium finish.

“I warmly congratulate Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your partnership and perseverance have demonstrated the strength and spirit of Indian squash,” she said.

The President reserved special praise for India's women's kabaddi team after they successfully defended their Asian Games title. The Indian side overcame a closely fought final to retain the gold medal, continuing its dominance in the continental competition.

“Kudos to our Women's Kabaddi Team for a superb title defence! In a closely contested final, you battled through every challenge and stood firm under pressure to retain the Gold for India. This hard-earned victory reflects the courage, composure and unyielding resolve that define champions,” she said in another post.