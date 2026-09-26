India's FDI Inflows Reach USD 19.81 Bn In April-June Quarter: DPIIT

MENAFN - KNN India)Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India rose 6 per cent year-on-year to USD 19.81 billion in the April-June quarter of FY2026-27, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

India had received USD 18.62 billion during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

April Drives Quarterly Growth

The quarterly increase was led by a sharp rise in April inflows, which nearly doubled to USD 12.1 billion from USD 6.6 billion a year earlier, reported The Mint.

However, inflows fell more than 45 per cent year-on-year to USD 2.8 billion in May, while June recorded a decline of around 29 per cent to USD 4.91 billion.

Japan, Singapore Lead Investment Sources

Japan emerged as the largest source of FDI during the quarter, contributing USD 5.71 billion, followed by Singapore at USD 5.22 billion and Mauritius at USD 2.31 billion.

The Netherlands contributed USD 1.38 billion, while the US and UAE accounted for USD 1.34 billion and USD 868 million, respectively.

FDI from the US declined by more than 76 per cent from USD 5.61 billion in Q1 FY26. UAE inflows also fell from USD 1 billion to USD 868 million.

Services, Software, Trading Attract Investment

The services sector attracted the highest FDI at USD 7.04 billion, followed by computer software and hardware at USD 2.84 billion and trading at USD 1.92 billion.

Non-conventional energy attracted USD 1.24 billion, while the automobile sector received USD 622 million.

Among states, Tamil Nadu received the highest FDI at USD 5.95 billion, followed by Maharashtra at USD 4.22 billion, Delhi at USD 2.67 billion, Karnataka at USD 2.11 billion and Gujarat at USD 1.3 billion.

Cumulative FDI Reaches USD 843 Bn

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India recorded its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY2025-26, taking cumulative inflows during FY2014-15 to FY2025-26 to USD 843 billion.

He also said PLI schemes had generated Rs 2.40 lakh crore in actual investment, Rs 23.8 lakh crore in production and sales, and Rs 15.2 lakh crore in exports, while creating more than 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs as of March 31.

(KNN Bureau)