India, France Discuss EPR Deployment, Nuclear Localisation As Civil Sector Opens To Private Participation

MENAFN - KNN India)Senior officials of the Ministry of Power held discussions with French state-owned energy major Électricité de France (EDF) on the proposed deployment of European Pressurised Reactors (EPRs) in India, as the country moves towards opening its civil nuclear sector to private participation.

The discussions covered EPR deployment, India's evolving nuclear regulatory framework, pumped hydro storage projects and the broader scope for India-France energy cooperation, the Ministry of Power said.

Focus On EPR Technology, Localisation

EDF briefed Indian officials on efforts to develop a domestic ecosystem and supply chain to support large-scale localisation of its nuclear technology, reported Indian Express.

The French company said a sizable programme involving multiple reactors could provide greater certainty to Indian suppliers and enable economies of scale by leveraging domestic industrial capabilities.

The meeting was attended by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Central Electricity Authority, NTPC and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), along with representatives of EDF and the French Embassy.

SHANTI Framework Takes Shape

The discussions come as India works towards finalising rules under the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Act.

The Department of Atomic Energy recently placed draft rules and regulations in the public domain for stakeholder consultation. The proposed framework covers private participation, captive nuclear generation, foreign reactor technologies, licensing, safety oversight and nuclear liability.

Jaitapur, Pumped Storage Also Discussed

EDF is already working with NPCIL on next-generation nuclear reactors, including the proposed 9,900 MWe Jaitapur nuclear power project in Maharashtra. The project has faced delays, with the expected cost of electricity among the issues affecting its progress.

India and France also discussed cooperation on pumped hydro storage, building on a proposed NTPC-EDF joint venture in the segment.

The two countries had last year signed a letter of intent covering small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced modular reactors (AMRs).

India Targets 100 GWe Nuclear Capacity

India is seeking to expand its civil nuclear capacity to 100 GWe by 2047, with plans involving fleet-mode deployment of indigenous 700 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors as well as foreign light-water and pressurised-water reactor technologies.

Industry participants have highlighted the need for greater localisation of foreign technologies to improve project economics, with the cost of imported reactor technology remaining a key consideration for large-scale nuclear deployment.

(KNN Bureau)