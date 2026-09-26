Segway Navimow Launches H5 Pro Robotic Mower With Extendable Cutting Arm

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Segway Navimow has unveiled the H5 Pro, a robotic lawn mower featuring an extendable cutting arm designed to eliminate the strip of uncut grass commonly left along lawn edges.

Introduced at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the H5 Pro uses what Navimow calls its EdgeMaestro system, which extends the mower's cutting mechanism by 7.7 cm to reach lawn boundaries.

The system includes a floating arm designed to follow uneven ground and move around obstacles such as garden lights, while a rake mechanism draws grass toward the cutting blade.

George Ren, CEO of Navimow, says:“At Navimow, our pursuit of innovation has never been limited to advancing technology. We are here to redefine what homeowners can expect from lawn care.

“Today, with the zero-edge mowing via the breakthrough EdgeMaestro extended robotic arm, we are doing exactly that. Technology should serve people: free up their time, simplify daily routines, and let them truly enjoy their gardens and time.

“And as more households embrace robotic mowers, we also embrace the responsibility to design with care for the environment and the wildlife that shares these green spaces. For us, innovation is not complete unless it is thoughtful, human-centered, and nature-conscious.”

The mower combines LiDAR, vision and NRTK positioning through Navimow's EFLS Tri-fusion navigation system, which selects between navigation technologies according to operating conditions.

Its all-wheel-drive system enables it to negotiate gradients of up to 80 percent, or 38.6 degrees, and cross obstacles of up to 6 cm.

Navimow has also added thermal infrared sensing to its 360-degree VisionFence obstacle-detection system. The company says the combination of optical and thermal sensing allows the mower to identify small animals in low-light conditions, stop its cutting blades and reroute around them.

The company is working with German hedgehog rescue organization Igelhilfe Schulzendorf on testing and further development of the technology.

Heike Kasten, founder and chairwoman of Igelhilfe Schulzendorf, says:“We are delighted to begin this partnership with Navimow and welcome its support for hedgehog rescue, rehabilitation and public awareness. Protecting hedgehogs depends not only on rescue efforts, but also on helping people understand how everyday garden choices affect them.

“Our experience using Navimow technology has reinforced our belief that convenient lawn care and consideration for animals do not have to be opposing goals. Combined with animal-friendly practices, thoughtfully designed technology can help people care for their gardens while remaining mindful of the animals that share them.”

Navimow is also encouraging owners to designate unmown areas as wildlife refuges using no-go zones within its app.