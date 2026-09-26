PAL Robotics Launches Tiago Pro Arm For Physical AI And Robot Learning

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) PAL Robotics has introduced the TIAGo Pro Arm, a standalone robotic manipulation platform aimed at researchers working on robot learning, artificial intelligence and physical AI.

The Barcelona-based robotics company is presenting the new system at IROS 2026, being held from September 27 to October 1 in Pittsburgh.

The seven-degree-of-freedom arm is based on ROS 2 and ros_control and incorporates PAL Robotics' Series Elastic Actuators. It is designed to support manipulation research ranging from early experiments through to deployment.

Researchers can use the arm as a fixed standalone system with different mounting configurations or combine it with mobile platforms, including PAL Robotics' TIAGo Pro OMNI Base, to investigate mobile manipulation.

PAL Robotics says the open platform also supports integration of additional sensors, allowing research teams to configure it for areas including perception, robot learning and AI-driven manipulation.

The company will demonstrate the TIAGo Pro Arm alongside developments from its wider TIAGo robot family at IROS. PAL Robotics will also discuss its ongoing work in humanoid robotics, including the KANGAROO platform.

The launch follows PAL Robotics' participation in the final event of euROBIN, Europe's Network of Excellence in AI-based Robotics, at the European Parliament in Brussels.

PAL's KANGAROO humanoid demonstrated its locomotion capabilities at the event, while TIAGo Pro was used by Inria's Hucebot team in a multi-robot“Breakfast Cleanup” demonstration.

Four robots collaborated on clearing a breakfast table, with TIAGo Pro identifying perishable food, opening a refrigerator, placing the food inside and closing the door. Another PAL Robotics TIAGo robot, operated by IST Lisbon, sorted rubbish from the table.

The event brought together 15 AI-based robotic systems and representatives from European research organizations, industry and government.

Francesco Ferro, CEO and co-founder of PAL Robotics and president of euRobotics, says:“Europe needs to continue investing in robotics, and take important decisions in the years ahead, to ensure we maintain a strong manufacturing base in the continent that can build on the incredible strength of our research.

“This is a wake-up call: we need to stop fragmenting our efforts and start collaborating around real European needs, built on European values.”

PAL Robotics was founded in 2004 and develops humanoid, mobile manipulation and service robotics platforms for research and commercial applications.